Sin-binning crucial in Huddersfield Giants loss to buoyant Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield Giants boss Simon Woolford believed his side’s Friday night defeat to Warrington Wolves hinged on the sin-binning of Adam Walne.

Although Huddersfield Giants never looked like winning, they still added four tries of their own through Jermaine McGillvary, Matty English, Jordan Turner and Akuila Uate, while Lee Gaskell landed two goals.

And coach Simon Woolford felt the early second-half sin-binning of Walne was a key moment in the game.

“Whether the sin-binning of Walney was right or wrong, it proved crucial,” said Woolford, who lost his prop for 10 minutes for an illegal challenge on Chris Hill.

“At that time, we’d got back to 16-10 and Warrington were creaking. We felt we could have gone on and won that game at that stage, but the momentum changed when we went down to 12 men.

“Having said that, it’s still pretty clear we’re not quite good enough to be challenging right now, and it’s obviously something that needs addressing.

“The good thing is that we’ve got players coming back - having Jermaine McGillvary and Lee Gaskell out there for the first time this season - and hopefully that will be reflected in even better performances to come.

“But you can only keep saying for so long how encouraged you’ve been by parts of the team’s performance when we’ve lost. It’s winning that counts, and we need to start doing that soon.”