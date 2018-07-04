WATCH: Huddersfield Giants ready for "massive" battle against Hull FC

PROP Daniel Smith says Huddersfield Giants have had their “reality check” and are now ready to resume their bid to avoid the Qualifiers.

They host Hull FC tomorrow night having had their five-match winning sequence in Super League brutally ended by Hull KR who vanquished them 37-10 last Friday.

Huddersfield Giants' Daniel Smith in action against Warrington. PICTURE: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Defeat, coupled with Catalans Dragons’ win over Castleford Tigers, saw Huddersfield slip back into the bottom-four.

They now lie ninth but are level on points with Leeds Rhinos who head to Castleford on Sunday.

With just four games remaining before the split, Smith admitted: “This game against Hull is massive.

“Obviously we were not happy with the result last week; given how results had been for the last six weeks that was a bad one.

“Hopefully we’ll put it right Thursday.

“It is a reality check. It’s probably a kick up the backside we need to win this time around.”

Smith, 25, has had his best season to date yet with Huddersfield, making 18 appearances and scoring two tries.

The Pontefract-born front-row, who joined from Wakefield Trinity in 2015, said: “I wasn't impressed with my own form last week.

“Obviously no one stood out or played well. But hopefully I can play Thursday and keep progressing.

“It will be good to go up against Hull. They have a few internationals in Scott Taylor and Mickey Paea that give them good go-forward and we know what we’ll be facing.”