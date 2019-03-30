WATCH: London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants – Matt Frawley expects tough capital test

AS SOMEONE who has played in the NRL, Huddersfield Giants’ Matt Frawley can offer a good gauge of how that competition compares to Super League and he believes they are starting to show similarities.

The West Yorkshire club head to London Broncos tomorrow, the newly-promoted side that has adapted well to the top-flight winning three of eight fixtures so far.

Matt Frawley.

Indeed, reigning champions Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield themselves and former World Club champions Leeds Rhinos are all below them in the table so scrum-half Frawley – in his first season here since leaving Canterbury Bulldogs – know they cannot be under-estimated.

“London have played some really good footy this year,” he said.

“They’ve proven in the last few weeks they can hurt teams.

“Everyone is surprised seeing Wigan and Leeds down there but Super League is now showing how teams are catching up; the talent is spread across the competition which is a really good thing.

“We’ve had that back home over the last couple of years; obviously you have your Melbournes and (Sydney) Roosters always up there but there’s teams always vying for finals positions and it’s getting closer here as well which is good for the comp’.”

Having vanquished Hull KR 42-8 last week, Giants seek back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Frawley, 24, said: “We took a lot of confidence from last week

“If we can win these two games it can set us up for a big Easter period; we don’t really want to look at the table but know there’s a couple of teams around us on similar points and we want to get up in that bunch.”

Huddersfield are bolstered by the return of hooker Adam O’Brien from injury while London are unchanged.

When? Sunday 3pm

Team news: Huddersfield have Adam O’Brien and Colton Roche back in the frame but Dale Ferguson is likely to be another week away from his return and captain Leroy Cudjoe another two to three.

Last meeting: Huddersfield 40 London 4; September 2 2016

Last six results: London LLWLWL Huddersfield LLLWLW

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield)

Match odds: London receive four point start