WATCH: Stricken Huddersfield Giants running out of players

HUDDERSFIELD Giants head coach Simon Woolford has only been able to name an 18-man squad for Friday’s game against Hull KR such is his current shortage of players.

With just one win from their opening six fixtures, the bottom-placed West Yorkshire club are desperate for points versus the Robins at John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Giants boss Simon Woolford (SWPix)

However, Woolford’s hopes of altering his squad after last week’s loss against St Helens are seemingly non-existent.

“We’ve three or four that aren’t far off but it looks like being the same team this week,” he said, who also lost prop Colton Roche to a rolled ankle injury in training yesterday.

“I’d hoped we’d be a bit clearer now injury-wise but it could be the next few weeks when we start getting people like Dale Fergsuon and Paul Clough back.

“Joe Wardle and Matty English are back after coming off injured against Saints but with injuries and others being on loans where we can’t recall we can only name an 18-man squad.

Huddersfield Giants' Joe Wardle who has been passed fit after coming off with a head knock v St Helens last week. (SWPix)

“It’s tough but we’ve just got to keep going the best we can.”

Captain Leroy Cudjoe is not expected to make his first appearance of the season until another fortnight at least with other sidelined players being Paul Clough, Ferguson, Aaron Murphy, Adam O’Brien, Scott Grix and Adam Walne.

Hull KR are not without their own problems having lost Australian forwards Mitch Garbutt (concussion) and Kane Linnett (pectoral) in Sunday’s loss against Catalans Dragons.

However, they have named former Giants and England hooker Shaun Lunt in their 19-man squad for the first time this season following his serious illness and England prop Robbie Mulhern also hopes to return while teenage academy product Harry Bardle could debut.