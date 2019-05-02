Hull coach 'hopeful' on Marc Sneyd and Albert Kelly fitness

HULL FC assistant coach Andy Last hopes key players Albert Kelly and Marc Sneyd will both be back for next Friday’s crunch Challenge Cup tie against Castleford Tigers.

The gifted half-back duo miss tomorrow evening’s Super League game against Catalans Dragons after picking up injuries in Sunday’s win over Wakefield Trinity.

Hull FC's Albert Kelly takes on Wakefield last weekend (SWPix)

Sneyd - a double Lance Todd Trophy winner after Hull’s Wembley glory in 2016 and 2017 - has a knee issue and Kelly picked up an arm injury.

But, at today's press conference, Last said: “I think they’re reasonably short-term.

“We’re hoping that at a push we might be able to get them back for the cup game next week.

“If we don’t it’s one of those things but that’s what we’re aiming for; we want them both available for the cup game.”

In-form Kiwi centre Carlos Tuimavave, who is also always another option at half-back, is missing as well tomorrow night after coming off injured versus Wakefield.

Last - who said young centre Kieran Buchanan has a “chance” of debuting against Catalans - added: “Carlos had a scan and he’s got a little bit of irritation on the Achilles.

“There’s nothing too sinister in there but it’s flaring up with the hard ground so it’s just a precaution last week.

“Normally once he starts his warm up and gets running he’s able to deal with the symptoms and the pain but it didn’t free up as much as he wanted it to.

“It was just a case of let’s get him off before it turns into anything more major.

“It will just be a weekly monitor for him; all the players have got bits and niggles which are maintaining and it’s a case of if they can get themselves out there for this week.

"Carlos is struggling but hopefully we’ll see in the next couple of weeks and how his symptoms show themselves and we’ll hopefully be able to consider them for selection.”