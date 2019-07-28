Hull FC 14 Warrington Wolves 22: Airlie Birds have lessons to learn if they are to claim title

IT would be easy to pinpoint Hull FC’s demise down to one glaring error in Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat.

Indeed, head coach Lee Radford did as much when he referenced – without actually naming the player – Mark Minichiello’s dropped ball in the 77th minute.

Try: Hull FC's Bureta Faraimo is congratulated by team-mates on scoring a try against Warrington.

Admittedly, it was a heart-sinking moment for fans of Black and White persuasion and what has grown to be known as a “coach-killer” in modern parlance.

Trailing 16-14 against Warrington Wolves in a true war of attrition amid relentless rain in Bolton, every player straining every sinew, Hull crucially forced a drop-out against their drenched and drained opponents.

It was the perfect opportunity to strike the killer blow as they so often do in this competition, having lifted the famous trophy in two of the last three years, Warrington already scarred by them at Wembley in 2016.

Yet Minichiello, the 37-year-old Australian back-row likely playing his final campaign of professional rugby, cheaply coughed up the ball on the second tackle.

Well done: Hull's Scott Taylor celebrates his try with team-mates.

You could almost sense the relief sweeping through their jaded opponents, relief that turned to ecstasy soon after when Hull’s Joe Westerman failed to collect a pass 10m from his own line and Joe Philbin hacked on to finally seal victory.

Radford said: “I said all week there was nothing between the two sides; two very good sides.

“They both went all out and in games like this clutch plays are huge. The error we made on play two, with three minutes to go and all the momentum in our favour…

“If you don’t make those plays you don’t go to the final.”

That is true. It is undeniable and any Hull fan would concur that was the golden chance for glory frittered away.

Certainly, in a game of such magnitude and with the stakes so high, the margin for error is tiny.

But there were other less obvious moments which led to them being in that invidious position of chasing down such determined opponents.

It was hard not to notice that twice in the first period Warrington restarts, while not sailing over the deadball line, certainly looked to be drifting there.

Yet both times Albert Kelly, perhaps understandably erring on the side of caution to not concede a drop-out, opted to collect rather than see if they did go long, thus gaining a penalty on halfway.

That meant twice Hull, in an utter slugfest of a match, had to drive their way clear of their own goalline rather than starting their sets in Warrington territory.

Over the course of 80 brutal minutes, it was perhaps telling.

That said, it does not always end in points; when Marc Sneyd rocketed a restart dead, Wolves were penalised for obstruction in the resulting set.

Still, similarly, Jake Connor made two costly errors. There was some consternation as to why the England international, arguably Hull’s most talented player, was dropped to the replacements with Kelly fit again.

Most people would think either of the centres – Josh Griffin or Carlos Tuimavave – would be moved to the bench to make room for Connor but they retained their place. When he did enter the fray in the first half, coming on for Jordan Lane with Griffin switching to back-row, the 24-year-old fumbled while playing the ball near his own posts .

It was a debatable decision but, in the second period, he ushered a pass marginally forward, too. From both possessions, Warrington scored converted tries. Twelve points.

The upshot of all this is – and Hull do not need any reminding – is if they are to succeed in bringing a first Super League title back to the KCOM Stadium in the next few months, they have to iron out all such minor indiscretions.

They are well-placed in third and, with no Wembley to occupy their thoughts – Warrington instead face leaders St Helens in the August 24 final – perhaps this is Radford’s best chance yet to do so.

Another issue which irritated the head coach was that his defenders, despite being well-protected as planned, twice failed to get off the ground to claim kicks.

That led to Ben Currie’s try in the first half as Warrington built a 10-8 interval lead, Toby King extending it when rising unchallenged for the stellar Blake Austin’s kick in the 50th minute.

Hull prop Scott Taylor got his side in touching distance, charging onto Danny Houghton’s cleverly disguised pass in the 66th minute, Sneyd slotting his third goal but there would be no grandstand finish.

FC had started badly when Ratu Naulago spilled near his line for Bryson Goodwin to score but the Fijian winger’s fine break led to Bureta Farimo’s try in response.

Still, Warrington – aiming for the double – were worthy winners and Hull turn their attentions to Wigan on Thursday before five more games until that looming test of the play-offs.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford; Mamo, King, Goodwin, Lineham; Austin, Patton; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Clark. Substitutes: Philbin, Murdoch-Masila, Davis, Tasi.

Hull FC: Shaul; Naulago, Tuimavave, Griffin, Faraimo; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Lane, Minichiello, Westerman. Substitutes: Ellis, Bowden, Fash, Connor.

Referee: R Hicks (Oldham).