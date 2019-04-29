Hull FC 30 Wakefield Trinity 14: Lee Radford happy to take win after ‘dire’ contest

IT WAS hard to disagree with Lee Radford when the Hull FC coach described his side’s game yesterday against Wakefield Trinity as “dire”.

It truly was. However, that does not matter in the slightest for the Airlies Birds this morning given they have risen to third in Super League on the back of this hard-fought win.

Dean Hadley of Hull FC tackles David Fifita of Wakefield Trinity.

And this is supposed to be a side that was in crisis not long ago and, more recently, on the end of a 62-12 mauling at leaders St Helens on Easter Monday.

“The game itself was brilliant in terms of the warrior attitude and that’s true of both teams,” said Radford, who also said he was down to his last 18 fit players.

“But it was dire. It was a dire Super League competition game.

“The third game (at Easter) normally is and I thought the refereeing standard was like a Carry On at times.

“It probably wasn’t the best advert for the game, but it was a really good advert for hard work.

“The grit and determination for the result was all we could ask for.

“I still don’t think we’ve got any momentum, got the ball rolling.

“We’ve just found a way to do it. To start building a bit of momentum would be nice.”

It was former England loose forward Joe Westerman – playing as an emergency centre – that did the crucial damage yesterday.

He switched positions after Kiwi Carlos Tuimavave went off injured in the first half at KCOM Stadium.

Westerman went on to cross twice in the second period as Radford’s side ensured they swiftly put Monday’s debacle behind them.

Yes it was scrappy, as is so often the case in the first game after the double-header holiday weekend, but Hull always had that little bit more class to get home.

Wakefield, for their part, made a larger number of errors and struggled to really get any rhythm together, which is perhaps no surprise as they are still without both their main playmakers Danny Brough and Jacob Miller.

They have coped admirably in their absence, but there were always going to be games where the stand-ins Ryan Hampshire and Ben Reynolds struggled and they did here.

Up front Dave Fifita was a handful as ever, but there was too little off the back of the prop’s promptings with so much dropped ball and poorly executed passes in that second period especially.

However, they remain well-placed in fourth, some feat given the injuries that have hit them so hard.

FC took the lead in the fourth minute when Albert Kelly, who excelled on his return to the stand-off role, stepped through and then did likewise to full-back Max Jowitt.

Marc Sneyd added the first of his seven goals – which included three penalties – but Jowitt quickly responded for Wakefield following a fine handling move.

Hampshire improved, but Sneyd’s first penalty and then a try from Connor Wynne saw them back in front.

Kelly was beaten for pace, though as Justin Horo won the race to a kick and the game was finely poised as the hosts led just 14-10 at the break.

However, Sneyd soon added his second penalty and – after a crucial Danny Houghton tackle denied Lee Kershaw – Westerman charged onto Kelly’s short pass for his first try.

He added another soon after meaning Jowitt’s second try in the 73rd minute was mere consolation, Sneyd slotting his final penalty with the last play of the game.

Teenager Wynne again impressed as he continues to deputise for Jamie Shaul, the England capped full-back who is still struggling with concussion issues.

Wynne was confident under the high ball and never took a backward step. “No, he could start a fight in the mirror that bloke,” said Radford.

“He’s the hardest kid on East Hull at the minute.

“He plays with tenacity and you can never ever question the tenacity he plays with.

“Aerially he got tested as well and he came up with some really strong plays for us.

“I thought he could have got busier second half when their pack was tiring in particular, but again that’s part of the learning process.

“We’ll keep him grounded and he can do better.”

As ever, though, Gareth Ellis – who turns 38 this week – led the way up front having been rested at Saints and man of the match Kelly played on after being injured early in the first half.

“I thought Gareth Ellis was outstanding for us again,” said Radford, whose side host Catalans Dragons on Friday.

“Alby took a stinger early on and was holding his left arm for the rest of the game.

“When it comes to his form, you never know what the roof is with Alby, he does some really special things.

“But he’s been really good for us the last three games and hopefully we can keep that consistency going.”

Hull FC: Wynne; Logan, Tuimavave, Connor, Griffin; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Manu, Hadley, Ellis. Substitutes: Westerman, Geen, Matongo, Fash.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Caton-Brown, Kershaw; Hampshire, Reynolds; Fifita, Wood, Hhirst, Kirmond, Horo, Crowther. Substitutes: Arona, King, Annakin, Pauli.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).