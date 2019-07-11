Hull FC 35 London Broncos 22: Mixed night for Hull FC as they get back to winning ways

IT IS hard to know what to make of this latest Hull FC performance.

Most importantly, they won, arresting the possibility of three successive defeats and strengthening their hold of third place.

Hull FC's Josh Griffin celebrates his try. (PIC: Hull FC)

Moreover, they did plenty to assuage the wrath of their coach Lee Radford who had been maddened by his side’s lack of patience, composure and accuracy when losing 40-12 here against leaders St Helens last Friday.

They certainly boasted all of those traits as they raced into a 28-0 lead inside 21 minutes against Super League’s bottom club London Broncos.

They chose the right option. Continuously. Ruthlessly. It was almost error-free football. Which could hardly be said of listless London.

Yet having been in a position of such complete command - they advanced to 34-0 by the break following Ratu Naulago’s 90m intercept - Hull yet again slipped into their old ways.

Perhaps it was the rain that sluiced down in the second period. Perhaps it was that London finally reminded themselves of how to tackle.

Regardless, the East Yorkshire club started to make errors and it was no surprise the encouraged visitors - who remain joint-bottom with Hull KR - responded with three unanswered tries via Matty Flemming, Jordan Abdull and Sadiq Adebiyi before the hour mark.

Radford will know his side can ill-afford such switch-offs if they are to truly challenge for silverware at the business end of the season.

They were kept tryless for the entirety of the second half and needed Marc Sneyd’s 71st minute drop goal just to offer some sort of relief.

Still, even then, Adebiyi got his second try at the death with alarming ease from close range, Kieran Dixon slotting his third conversion.

Hull remain undefeated in 11 meetings against the side from the capital but there was hardly any reaction from their home support as the final hooter sounded.

With his own five conversions, Sneyd reached 500 goals for the club and the half-back could have played with a dinner jacket on such was his side’s dominance early on.

As good as Hull's attack was, though, the visitors’ defence was abysmal.

At one point, there was utter embarrassment as Joe Westerman was allowed to dummy in the shadow of the posts and then see three defenders pathetically drop off.

Josh Griffin was superb on FC’s left-edge but he was allowed to play like a slimline Mal Meninga the way London continually got swatted away.

Dixon, the Broncos winger who was in danger of having one of those horrendous nights that sporadically occur during his career, could do no right.

Starting at full-back with Alex Walker absent, it was his calamitous gaffe that set the scoring spree off.

Not only did Dixon collide with team-mate Rhys Williams as they kept their eyes on Jake Connor’s high kick but also actually somehow took him out with a sliding tackle of the football variety.

Carlos Tuimavave picked up the loose ball to ease over in the fifth minute and his side doubled their advantage in the next set.

Griffin and Sika Manu punched the initial holes before Griffin reappeared to slip Bureta Faraimo over on the left wing.

Then came Westerman’s score before Connor’s short pass slipped Manu through untouched, the former Tonga captain returning the ball for the England international to ease over.

Back-to-back tries was a theme; Griffin was over next.

Faraimo was given minimal space hugged near the left touchline on halfway but still got past Jame Cunningham’s feeble grab and then simply opted to go through Dixon.

The tactic worked, shrugging off the former Hull KR player before supplying Griffin.

Sneyd was off-cue with the conversion attempt but it was the only time in his six attempts.

At times, it was like a practice session for Radford’s side and it was hard not to gaze off and instead follow the progress of the peregrine falcon swooping around the KCOM Stadium in search of pigeons.

Perhaps that is what London’s players had been doing early on.

In fairness to Danny Ward’s side, though, they did rediscover some of the grit that has been their hallmark since earning promotion.

They defended four successive sets on their own line after Hull had forced consecutive drop-outs, a period of pressure started with Connor’s pinpoint kick that saw Dixon bundled into touch inches from his goalline.

Towards the end of the first half, with former Hull stand-off Abdull tellingly now on the field, they even managed to apply some pressure of their own.

Dixon opted against using an overlap to see one chance go begging and then Flemming foolishly tried blindly flicking on an Abdull crossfield kick.

It only got as far as Naulago who raced to score his spectacular effort in the 36th minute.

The Fijiian is certainly rapid; Dixon, one of Super League’s quickest players, kept in the chase but did not claw back any ground.

His side did claw back ground in that second period, though, another concern for Radford ahead of next Sunday’s tougher challenge at Leeds Rhinos.

Hull FC: Shaul; Naulago, Tuimavave, Griffin, Faraimo; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Minichiello, Manu, Westerman. Substitutes: Bowden, Hadley, Green, Fash.

London Broncos: Dixon; Kear, Hellewell, Flemming, Williams; Cunningham, Fozard; Battye, Davis, Gee, Pitts, Adebiyi, Yates. Substitutes: Ioane, Abdull, Hindmarsh, Butler.

Referee: Liam Moore (Leeds)