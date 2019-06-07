Hull FC 35 Salford Red Devils 32: 11-man Black and Whites hang on for victory

Josh Griffin was sent off and prop Chris Green sin-binned as Hull FC held onto a 35-32 victory with just 11 men.

Former Red Devils centre Griffin was red carded by referee Liam Moore for a dangerous tackle, while Green and Salford’s Adam Walker were sin-binned in a frantic final 10 minutes.

Winger Jake Bibby touched down twice as Salford made the most of their one-man advantage to complete his hat-trick, but Lee Radford’s side held on for victory.

They were certainly in cruise control as half-back Albert Kelly touched down twice on his 150th career appearance put them on the way to victory.

It was an explosive opening period as the sides scored at a point a minute. Hull’s contribution was five tries, with efforts from Jake Connor, Mark Minichiello and Jamie Shaul.

Former Salford half-back Marc Sneyd added four goals but also missed two further shots at goal plus a single point attempt.

Salford trailed 18-0 before substitute Pauli Pauli crashed over and then Wigan-bound Jake Bibby produced an aerial finish with Hull 24-12 in front.

But every time they gained a foothold, Hull punished weak tackling, doing so for the fifth time through full-back Shaul six minutes from the interval.

Salford gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Robert Lui powered over after the restart, but Hull replied with Sneyd’s 63rd-minute drop-goal and a Ratu Naulago try.

But Salford were not finished as they managed a fourth try from Pauli Pauli, before the feisty ending.

Hull: Shaul, Naulago, Connor, Griffin, Faraimo, Kelly, Sneyd, Green, Houghton, Paea, Minichiello, S. Manu, Westerman. Substitutes: Bowden, Fash, Hadley, Savelio.

Salford: Evalds, Sio, Welham, Inu, Bibby, Lui, Hastings, Murray, Lussick, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Burke. Substitutes: Walker, Tomkins, McCarthy, Pauli.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).