Hull FC 56 Hull KR 12: Jack Logan bags hat-trick as Hull cruise to record victory over Robins

Jack Logan scored a hat-trick as rampant Hull FC roared to a record victory over rivals Hull KR in the 234th derby.

Lee Radford’s side wanted to make up for a last-minute defeat across the city on the opening night but they more than did that.

Jimmy Keinhorst on the attack for Hull KR.

They inflicted their biggest-ever win over hapless Rovers with an outstanding display as they moved up to fourth in Super League.

Hull only led 18-12 at the break but turned on the style in the second period, stand-off Jake Connor continuing his masterclass from stand-off and second-row Mark Minichiello - at the age of 37 - terrorising Rovers’ right-edge.

Albert Kelly came off the bench to impress in the unexpected position of full-back, too, as the hosts continually punched holes in their opponents in front of a huge crowd of 20,044.

Hull were 18-6 ahead before the end of the first quarter and looked capable of blowing Rovers away, their opponents wilting amid not only the heat but a raft of errors and penalties.

Mickey Paea is tackled by the Hull KR defence.

Tim Sheens’ side actually thought they had scored the first try of the afternoon but Tommy Lee’s effort was rightly ruled out for double-movement.

Instead, Connor - preferred again to Kelly at No6 - made his first positive imprint on the occasion, throwing one of his trademark dummies before slicing through from 10m out, beating off Weller Hauraki’s attempted tackle in the eighth minute.

Marc Sneyd slotted the first of his ten goals but Rovers were undeterred.

FC’s Connor Wynne, the 18-year-old making only his third senior appearance, lost the ball in the restart set to gift them attacking chance.

Soon after, the young full-back also fumbled trying to collect behind his own line and, from the resulting drop-out, the visitors struck.

Full-back Craig Hall, so often a potent operator in these contests, came into the line and supplied Jimmy Keinhorst, the centre who proved too strong on his angled run for Jack Logan and Carlos Tuimavave.

Hall slotted the touchline conversion but then Lee Jewitt - the returning KR prop - failed to prevent Sneyd’s restart bouncing dead.

Lee Radford’s side immediately profited, Logan outjumping Will Oakes to claim Connor’s chipped kick.

Soon after, the winger was in again. Sneyd’s pass went to ground - there was a number off off-cue passes early on - but Wynne rescued the situation and then had the final pass to send Logan over.

Connor, though, had the telling influence once more with a delayed pass in midfield but Sheens had seen enough, switching youngster Oakes to the opposite flank and bringing the more experienced Crooks to the left.

Sneyd converted but, unusually, missed a penalty and that meant Rovers got in touching distance when Hall scored on his 100th appearance for the club.

It stemmed from Josh Drinkwater’s 40/20 but the real class came via Joel Tomkins, the KR captain whose instant inside ball from Danny McGuire’s pass sent the full-back speeding through in the 38th minute.

Hall improved again but things started badly for his side in the second period and hopes of a continued comeback soon faded with Minichiello leading the way.

He scored a wonder try just three minutes in, surging over from 40m, blasting through two defenders and then sensationally dummying Hall with Kelly - on for Wynne at the break - in support.

Sneyd added a penalty after Minichiello’s next surge caused issues and Rovers soon started to crumble.

The more they tried, the more they struggled, Lunt trying to muscle over on the last tackle for the second time and again being denued while Hall’s hopes of a second were ended after Danny Addy obstructed.

Typically, Minichiello popped up to help increase Hull’s lead in the 63rd minute, his run and short pass sending Joe Westerman over.

Two minutes later, Crooks was sin-binned for a shoulder charge on Sneyd and Scott Taylor was yellow carded, too, for his following reaction.

It did not stop Hull’s momentum; Kelly crossed after the ball was ripped form Griffin, Mickey Paea added another before Logan completed his treble with a sensational 50m run down the right flank.

Kelly then broke clear again to put Wynne over on his return to the field.

Hull FC: Wynne; Logan, Tuimavave, Griffin, Faraimo; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Minichiello, Lane, Ellis. Substitutes: Kelly, Westerman, Matonogo, Manu.

Hull KR: Hall; Crooks, Linnett, Keinhorst, Oakes; McGuire, Drinkwater; Mulhern, Lee, Jewitt, Lawler, Tomkins, Hauraki. Substitutes: Garbutt, Lunt, Addy, Harrison.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield)