Hull FC 6 Catalans Dragons 37: Hosts’ error-strewn display is punished in full by Dragons

Catalans outscored Hull FC by six tries to one as the French side won at the KCOM Stadium.

The visitors scored tries through Fouad Yaha, Tony Gigot, Brayden Wiliame, Arthur Romano, Matt Whitley and Samisoni Langi and there were 12 points from the boot of Sam Tomkins. Gigot also kicked a late drop goal.

Injury-hit Hull, without the influential Marc Sneyd and Albert Kelly and missing 17 players in all, had little to show for their efforts as their points came from a Mickey Paea try and a Jake Connor conversion early in the first half as they briefly took the lead.

Connor missed the chance to show what he could do in the absence of Sneyd as his display was typical of an error-strewn performance by the home side, which also saw the stand-in scrum-half shown a yellow card towards the end of the first half.

Hull were punished for too many mistakes and more than a little indiscipline as they were well beaten by the French side.

The visitors went ahead after 10 minutes when Tomkins kicked a penalty, but Paea burst through and Connor kicked the conversion.

Yaha slid in at the corner to level the scores and Tomkins put his side in front with the conversion. Gigot won a foot race to a grubber kick by Wiliame to score and Wiliame then raced in, Tomkins’s kick putting the visitors 18-6 in front.

Connor was sent to the sin bin after he questioned the referee’s decision to penalise him for a high tackle and Romano gave Catalans the perfect start to the second half as he dived in. Tomkins added the extras.

Whitley went over in the opposite corner for Catalans’ fifth try and Tomkins took the lead out to 30-6. Gigot kicked a drop goal with six minutes to go and, as the clock ran down, Catalans added insult to injury with a sixth, an converted try just before the hooter through Langi.

Hull: Wynne, Faraimo, Logan, Griffin, Buchanan, Westerman, Connor, Taylor, Houghton, Paea, S. Manu, Minichiello, Ellis. Substitutes: Matongo, Green, Fash, Thompson.

Catalans Dragons: Gigot, Romano, Langi, Wiliame, Yaha, Bird, Tomkins, Casty, Da Costa, Moa, Whitley, Goudemand, Baitieri. Substitutes: Bousquet, Belmas, Albert, Kasiano.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL).