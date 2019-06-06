Hull FC boss Lee Radford offers sympathy for 'trailblazer' Tim Sheens - and warning to Hull KR

HULL FC coach Lee Radford has expressed his “disappointment” at seeing Hull KR counterpart Tim Sheens sacked and admitted their rivals will now be desperate for the “Solskjaer Effect.”

Australian Sheens, one of the most respected coaches in the sport, was relieved of duties last night with the club sitting just two points off bottom place.

Tim Sheens after Hull KR's Magic Weekend win over Salford Red Devils, his last Super League game in charge of the club. (SWPix)

The ex-Kaagaroos boss, 68, became the first person to coach 600 first-grade games Down Under and enjoyed Grand Final successes with Canberra Raiders (three times) and Wests Tigers as well as leading New South Wales’ State of Origin side.

But Rovers had lost five of their last six games with only London Broncos below them in the table and fearing another relegation battle.

Radford - who has faced Sheens over the last two years in Hull - said: “I’m really disappointed.

“You don’t want to see anyone lose their job as I know how tough this job is. “And I know how good he is at this job and he’s been very good.

“He’d have to be to achieve the amount of success he’s had but to rack that amount of games up as well you have to be doing something right.

“I listened to a podcast during the week and Matthew Johns (former New South Wales and Australia stand-off) was speaking about Tim and his coaching and the influence he’s had on the game over there.

“He’s been a trailblazer wherever he’s gone.

“You tend to gauge a coach when you’ve been poor in a certain area of the game a week prior to playing them and then you play them the week after and they go for the jugular in that area.

“He’s astute in what he’s done. It is disappointing.”

York City Knights’ James Ford has been heavily linked with the vacant post but Radford conceded the Robins - who host Wigan Warriors on Sunday - will be hoping they get the same initial reaction as when Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He went on to win 12 of his first 15 games after taking over from Joe Mourinho in December.

“I genuinely don’t know what they (Rovers) have planned,” said Radford.

“You just hope you get the Solskjaer effect if someone comes in.

“But, if they don’t, then you’re scratching your head thinking ‘we’ve got rid of the most experienced coach in the competition.”