Hull FC bring in Widnes Vikings chief Kieron Purtill as part of coaching shake-up

Hull FC have appointed Widnes Vikings head coach Kieron Purtill as a new assistant coach.

The former England Knights chief has worked previously in the main role at Leigh Centurions but also as an assistant with Huddersfield Giants and St Helens.

Purtill, 42, has agreed a three year contract with the Black and Whites who are revising their coaching set-up under head coach Lee Radford.

He will focus on attacking structures as well as taking the lead role with Hull FC’s Emerging Talent Squad including being head coach of the club’s reserves team.

"I'm ecstatic to be heading to Hull,” said Purtill.

“To be back in Super League and have the opportunity to be involved in such a famous and well-supported club is something I'm really looking forward to.

"You get your most fulfilment out of seeing players you coached from a young age progress and become stars.

“One of the most important aspects of a modern day club is having that right culture and environment to bring through those younger players and that is something I want to play a part in.

"There is a lot of young talent to work with at Hull. Its a great testament to them that they have been so vocal in bringing the reserves back and I'm excited to be part of that strong attitude towards it."

He added: "Hull's recruitment has been outstanding for 2020 - to come in as an outsider and have the tools like that at my disposal to work with is brilliant.

“To have the chance to work with some of the attacking calibre we will have next season really excites me.

“From my point of view, when we have our big guns firing next season, we are going to be a really threatening side in attack."

Radford wanted to shake-up his coaching team after his side narrowly missed out on the play-offs this season.

One of his former assistants Richard Horne is expected to continue his role as Doncaster head coach but on a full-time basis.

Radford said: “Kieron’s CV speaks for itself and his experience and specialism in some of the areas we want him to influence will be particularly valuable to us, including working on some attacking structures and helping nurture the next generation of players coming through our emerging talent programme.

“He comes with some extremely strong references from a number of established people in the game which speaks volumes and has done a great job of late in testing circumstances at Widnes.

"To have experience both as an assistant and a head coach will add value to our coaching staff and we are really looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the club.

“He is a rugby man, he is passionate and very knowledgeable about the game, which I think will compliment our staff here, and he is already showing real enthusiasm about the role, the club and what we want to achieve."