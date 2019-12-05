Hull FC chief Lee Radford expresses doubts about Toronto Wolfpack plans

CONCERNED Hull FC boss Lee Radford admits he is “worried” about the club’s historic trip to Toronto Wolfpack.

Hull FC's Lee Radford (SWPIX)

The Black and Whites will the first visitors to the Super League newcomers in April.

Although plenty of League 1 and Championship clubs have made the trip to Ontario since the Canadian club started up in 2017, it will be the first time a top-flight side have done so.

Radford is a fan of the Wolfpack concept but said: “We're the guinea pigs, so we'll probably come back, complain about everything and then everyone else will get it fixed for that second trip.

“That's how it normally works.”

Radford was still a player when French club Catalans Dragons arrived in Super League in 2006.

Recalling those initial early days travelling to Perpignan - a considerably easier journey than Canada - he said: “It's hard because you live and learn.

“We used to go three days before to acclimatise and then flipped it to in and out on the day.

“I'm hearing we are going really late to Toronto, which is a worry in terms of sleep and preparation for the game.

“From what I'm led to believe it's the only option. I genuinely think it’s going to be suck it and see.”

Radford always felt Catalans would have longevity, though, and hopes Toronto - led by his former Bradford Bulls colleagues Brian McDermott and Brian Noble - will enjoy similar success.

“The crowds were great (in France) and people really bought into it,” he said.

“By all accounts, Toronto's crowds have been really good in the Championship and I'm pretty sure they will grow further now they are in Super League.

"We actually played Toronto in their first fixture at the KC.

“I really want it to work; I really wanted them to come up and I like the fact the owner is backing them the way he is.

“If we get little Canadians running about with a rugby league ball then it can only be a good thing for the sport.”

Obviously, the Wolfpack’s spectacular capture of dual-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams has been the big talking point ahead of the new season.

The double-World Cup winning All Black has signed the biggest-ever deal for any player in either code -$10m over two years - and Radford said: “He's a great coup, a great signing, in a real critical period and time for the sport obviously with the Sky deal coming around the corner.

“I think the more names we can get through the door with that substance behind it, the better.

“We have done our part with some of the fellas we have brought in. Wigan have gone big as well and Warrington have notoriously gone big.

“I think the fact that Sonny Bill has come in is a really good thing for Super League.”