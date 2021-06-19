Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson marvels over side's thrilling play in huge win

Hull FC winger Adam Swift goes over against Leigh Centurions (BRUCE ROLLINSION)

Second-row Andre Savelio scored his first-ever hat-trick and there were further tries from Adam Swift (2), Mahe Fonua, Jake Connor, Manu Ma’u, Bureta Faraimo, Connor Wynne, Jack Brown and Chris Satae as Hodgson enjoyed the biggest win of his reign.

With Connor shining at full-back and blockbusting prop Satae blasting holes in winless Leigh’s defence almost at will, some of the football the Airlie Birds played was sublime as they racked up their highest points tally in a Super League game since 2013.

“We knew, given how Leigh almost stung Catalans last week, we had to be at our best and I thought the way we started the game we shut them out of it which was very pleasing,” said Hodgson, as their opponents were condemned to an 11th straight league loss..

“We’re trying to build over a number of weeks.

“I think last week (30-12 win at Castleford) was the most we’d passed the ball and I think we went over that again today.

“We’ve attacking players that, when given the right to, can create some opportunities.

“The connection between our spine was the best it’s been off the back of some really good powerful forwards’ performances.

Hull FC's Manu Ma'u scores against Leigh Centruions (BRUCE ROLLINSION)

“Thankfully we got some points today and we can enjoy that and look to build on it again.”

Hull, who were missing nine first-team players, moved up to fifth with their sixth league win of the season.

With Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave and Cam Scott all sidelined, 20-year-old full-back Wynne came in at the problem position of centre and impressed having been given a rare chance to shine.

Hodgson said: “He went very well.

“The most pleasing thing was the way Connor defended the first set.

“We’d planned that their threat was (Iain) Thornley on that left edge for them and we needed to make sure defensively we were strong particularly early in the game.