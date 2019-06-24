Hull FC extend Bureta Faraimo's contract

HULL FC have secured winger Bureta Faraimo on a new deal until the end of 2021.

The USA international has signed a two-year extension at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull FC's Bureta Faraimo (SWPix)

New Zealand-born Faraimo, 28, has scored 25 times in 45 games since arriving ahead of last season.

The former Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors wideman was the club's top try-scorer with 17 in his debut campaign and has continued impressively this year.

"I'm really happy to get the deal over the line," he said.

"The aim now is to win trophies with the club. I believe we're on the right path at the moment to do that.

"I love it here. When I joined, the players and the coaching staff made me feel really welcome and that helped me settle in.

"Hull has a great community. My family love it here which made the decision to stay much easier."

Hull are into the Challenge Cup semi-finals and up to third in Super League ahead of Thursday's derby at Hull KR.

FC head coach Lee Radford said: "I'm really pleased that he has decided to stay with the club.

"He's been a great signing since his arrival 18 months ago, and he's hitting some really impressive form of late. He's only going to improve as time goes by too.

"He's proven that he is a quality finisher. Going forward he is massive for us aswell. And not only is he a great asset on the field, he's a top bloke off the field too and well-loved in the group. He's a great guy to have around the place.

"Bureta has really taken to the culture of the place and bought into what this club is about. He's turned out to be a real fans favourite."