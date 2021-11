Hull FC fixtures 2022

Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Brett Hodgson's squad start at Wakefield Trinity in Sunday February 13 before they go before the cameras for the first time next year when the sport's new broadcasters Channel 4 showcase their home game against champions St Helens on Saturday February 19 (12.30pm).

The trip to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday March 10 - when ex-Rhinos captain Luke Gale makes his first return to Headingley - has been selected by Sky Sports who also have picked four Airlie Birds' games on the trot starting with the trip to Wigan Warriors on Thursday March 31.

The Good Friday derby at Hull KR, Easter Monday visit from Warrington Wolves and the first of two visits to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons are all listed for broadcast.

February

Sun 13: Wakefield A 3pm

Sat 19: St Helens H 12.30pm **

Sat 26: Salford H 3pm

March

Sun 6: Castleford A 3.30pm

Thur 10: Leeds A 8pm*

Sun 20: Huddersfield H 3pm

Thurs 31: Wigan A 8pm*

April

Fri 15: Hull KR A 12.30pm*

Mon 18: Warrington H 5.30pm*

Sun 24: Catalans H 6.45pm*

Sat 30: Toulouse H 3pm

May

Fri 13: St Helens A 8pm

Sat 21: Wigan H 3pm

June

Sun 5: Wakefield A 3pm

Sat 11: Catalans A 7pm

Fri 24: Warrington A 8pm

July

Sat 2: Leeds H 3pm

Sun 10: Hull KR (Magic Weekend, Newcastle) 5.30pm

Fri 15: Wigan A 8pm

Sun 24: Castleford H 3pm

Fri 29: Toulouse A 8pm

August

Fri 5: Huddersfield A 7.45pm

Sun 14: St Helens H 3pm

Fri 19: Wakefield H 8pm

Thur 25: Salford A 7.45pm

Sun 28: Toulouse H 3pm

September

Sat 3: Hull KR H 3pm

* Denotes live on Sky Sports