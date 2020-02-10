Hull FC lose key forward until March

Hull FC prop Chris Satae has been banned for three games.

Hull FC's Chris Satae (SWPIX)

The Tongan, 27, was handed the penalty notice following a Grade C Dangerous Contact in Friday's win over Hull KR.

He will miss Sunday's visit from champions St Helens as well as a trip to Wigan Warriors and home game against Catalans Dragons.

Satae - who has played in both Hull's opening wins versus Leeds Rhinos and Rovers - will be back in action at Wakefield Trinity on March 6.

The forward is the only player suspended from the Round 2 games.

Salford Red Devils' Kevin Brown was charged with a Grade A Dangerous Contact but the ex-England stand-off received a zero match penalty notice so is free to face his former club Huddersfield Giants on Friday.