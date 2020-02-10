Hull FC prop Chris Satae hit by three-game ban after derby victory

Have your say

HULL FC prop Chris Satae has been banned for three games.

The Tongan, 27, was handed the penalty notice following a Grade C Dangerous Contact in Friday’s win over Hull KR.

He will miss Sunday’s visit from champions St Helens as well as a trip to Wigan Warriors and home game against Catalans Dragons.

Satae – who has played in both Hull’s opening wins versus Leeds Rhinos and Rovers – will be back in action at Wakefield Trinity on March 6.

The forward is the only player suspended from the Round 2 games.

Salford Red Devils’ Kevin Brown was charged with a Grade A Dangerous Contact but the former England stand-off received a zero match penalty notice so is free to face former club Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

Wakefield will have to find slots for two rearranged fixtures this season.

Trinity’s home meeting with Catalans Dragons on Sunday was postponed after their Belle Vue ground was lashed by strong winds and torrential rain from Storm Ciara.

Trinity already had a Super League round seven contest with Huddersfield Giants to fit in after both sides’ early entry into the Coral Challenge Cup this year meant that had to be rearranged, too.

The Rugby Football League asked Trinity to look at playing Catalans last night but that proved impractical.

“If we don’t progress in the Challenge Cup, we will probably look at one of the Challenge Cup rounds,” said Wakefield’s chief executive Michael Carter.

“We could look at the quarter-final weekend, the semi-finals or even the final as long as we don’t clash with the actual final on the Saturday afternoon.

“We will see what happens with that first, but failing that we will have to squeeze it in midweek.”

