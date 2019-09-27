Hull FC's Danny Washbrook hoping Doncaster can earn promotion without him

HULL FC’S Danny Washbrook has had to pull out of Doncaster’s play-off in unusual circumstances - but will tell coach Richard Horne to LEAVE him out if they reach the League 1 Promotion Final without him.

The veteran back-row made his fifth dual-registration appearance of the season for the Dons in Sunday’s 22-12 loss at Oldham.

Doncaster celebrate Jordan Howden's try in the 32-26 win at Newcastle Thunder on the opening day of the season. (PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWPix)

However, he cannot play in this Sunday’s sudden-death preliminary play-off final at Newcastle Thunder... due to his testimonial golf day.

Washbrook, 34, explained to The Yorkshire Post: “I’ve already had to switch the golf day once when Sky moved Hull’s game against Castleford to a Thursday.

“When Horney asked me about the play-offs I said I’d be okay to play last week but not the week after.

“Obviously if we’d have beaten Oldham we’d have gone straight to the final.

“I’ll be available for the final but if they do beat Newcastle it’s up to Horney.

“Personally, I’d tell him to pick the people that got them there; I wouldn’t want to take someone else’s place when there’s the possibility of winning promotion and they’d played the week before.

“It’d be the coach’s decision but I’d hate to take someone else’s spot if they’d earned it.”

Of course, first Doncaster do have to defeat Newcastle who beat a depleted Workington Town 38-18 last week.

But the Dons beat Simon Finnigan’s side 20-6 in the first round of the play-offs a fortnight ago and a repeat result would see them set up a promotion decider at Oldham.

Washbrook - who will play for York City Knights in 2020 - said: “They’ve got a good chance of doing it after winning up there like they did.

“Donny will be after another performance just like that.

“We were disappointed with how we went at Oldham.

“We knew what was coming but we just let it happen.

“Oldham are good at home and know how to play on that pitch but we’d prepared for that and didn’t carry out what we set out to do.

"There's another chance at Newcastle."