Hull FC's FULL 2020 Super League fixture list revealed

Have your say

Hull FC will make history when they kick-off the new season in Super League's first-ever double-header.

READ MORE: Super League boss hails demise of Easter Monday fixture

Lee Radford's side will face Leeds Rhinos at Emerald Headingley on Sunday February 2 in the afternoon's second game (4.45pm) following on from Toronto Wolfpack's clash with Castleford Tigers.

In an intense start to the 2020 campaign they then host derby rivals Hull KR the following Friday.

February

Sun 2 Leeds Rhinos (a) 4.45pm*

Fri 7 Hull KR (h) 7.45pm*

Sun 16 St Helens (h) 3pm

Sun 23 Wigan Warriors (a) 3pm

March

Sun 1 Catalans Dragons (h) 3pm

Fri 6 Wakefield Trinity (a) 7.45pm

Thurs 12 Warrington Wolves (h) 7.45pm*

Thurs 19 Huddersfield Giants (a) 7.45pm*

Fri 27 Salford Red Devils (h) 7.45pm

April

Fri 10 Hull KR (a) 12.30pm

Sat 18 Toronto Wolfpack (a) 1.30pm

Sun 26 Catalans Dragons (h) 3pm

May

Sat 2 Castleford Tigers (h) 5pm

Thurs 14 St Helens (a) 7.45pm*

Sat 23 Leeds Rhinos ** 7.30pm*

Sat 30 Warrington Wolves (a) 3pm

June

Fri 12 Huddersfield Giants (h) 7.45pm

Sat 20 Wigan Warriors (h) 5pm

Fri 26 Castleford Tigers (a) 7.45pm

July

Thurs 2 Wakefield Trinity (h) 7.45pm

Fri 10 St Helens (a) 7.45pm

Sat 25 Toronto Wolfpack (h) 5pm

August

Sun 2 Salford Red Devils (a) 3pm

Fri 7 Castleford Tigers (a) 7.45pm

Fri 14 Leeds Rhinos (h) 7.45pm

Sat 22 Hull KR (h) 5pm

Sun 30 Wakefield Trinity (a) 3pm

September

Sat 5 Catalans Dragons (a) 6pm

Fri 11 Salford Red Devils (h) 7.45pm

* for Sky Sports televised games

** Magic Weekend, Newcastle St James’ Park