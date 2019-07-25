Hull FC's Joe Westerman wants to finally right his Wembley wrongs

HULL FC’S Joe Westerman is hoping it is third time lucky when it comes to winning the Challenge Cup.

Although the club has won it twice recently - 2016 and 2017 - ironically those were the only two years since joining from Castleford Tigers in 2010 that he was away from the Black and Whites.

Joe Westerman in action for Warrington as he leaves former Hull team-mates Scott Taylor and Danny Houghton in his wake during the 2016 Challenge Cup final. (PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Westerman was playing for Warrington Wolves at that time, ironically the team Hull must beat in Saturday's semi-final at Bolton to reach Wembley again.

The former England loose forward has played at the showpiece twice before, first when Hull lost to Wigan in 2013 and then for Warrington as they lost against FC three years later.

Asked about his Challenge Cup experiences, the 29-year-old admitted: “They’re not the best are they when you look back?

“But if I could have lost to anyone (in 2016) it would have been Hull having spent six years here.

Hull FC's Joe Westerman in action against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend. (PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“It was weird; I left and they won it the very next season, the first time they had ever won at Wembley.

“It’s time for me to hopefully do it this year. I don’t want to be losing another.

“I’ve been twice and lost twice and it’s not a nice feeling.

“I’m looking forward to this semi on Saturday and hopefully getting back there to have another crack.”

Ex-Castleford Tigers star Westerman played more than 100 games for Hull before Warrington signed him in a £150,000 deal at the end of 2015.

He spent two years at Wolves before an ill-fated switch to Toronto Wolfpack and then rejoined the Black and Whites in April last year.

Warrington looked set to win the final in 2016 until Danny Houghton’s famous try-saving tackle on Ben Currie.

Westerman recalled: “I did think we had it.

“I thought we were good enough to win it but Hull showed on the day some individual magic.

“Mint (Houghton) saved that try with that tackle and that madhouse on the wing who’s coming back - Mahe Fonua - he was jumping over everybody to catch those balls to score.

“I did think we’d enough to win it but you never know in rugby and it’s just one of those things.”

Saturday’s game is well-matched given Warrington are currently second in Super League, just two points ahead of third-placed Hull.

“They are a great side and a great club,” said Westerman.

“It will be a real tough one but we just need to get ourselves right and we’re on form in the Cup like we usually are.

“On our day we can beat anybody.”