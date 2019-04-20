Hull FC's Scott Taylor says his - and rival's - yellow cards both "harsh"

HULL FC prop Scott Taylor believes his derby yellow card was "harsh" - but says the same about opponent Ben Crooks' dismissal.

England international Taylor was sin-binned for a rash challenge on the Rovers centre in the 65th minute of Hull's record-breaking 56-12 win.

Hull KR's Ben Crooks is sin-binned after his shoulder charge on Marc Sneyd in the derby. (SWPix)

It came moments after Crooks had flattened FC's Marc Sneyd with a shoulder charge that looked initially to have gone unnoticed by referee Ben Thaler.

Crooks was eventually sin-binned and, on his own yellow card, Taylor explained: "He said it was a swinging arm.

"Obviously I'm just going down. People can make what they want of it.

"But I thought it was a shoulder charge on Sneydy and it looked to have gone unnoticed, which is why I probably got a bit frustrated.

"But it’s a derby. Things happen. I think we were both probably harsh to get sin-binned, if I’m honest, but if they want to do that let’s just hope they are consistent with it."

Hull were 32-12 ahead at the time and well on their way to the biggest-ever win in the fixture's 120-year history.

Taylor, who started his career at Hull KR but is a lifelong Hull fan said, "That feels great.

"The first half we were a bit below. We saw the (18-12) lead but we were poor, completing just a few sets early on and I think they camped on our line a few times.

"We scrambled well but we were a bit sloppy.

"We set a target of coming out and changing that, making sure we weren’t giving away daft penalties and fixing up the ball.

"We knew if we did that we could score some points as we looked sharp today.

"It was a big win. We’d been brewing up to that sort of a win for a while.

"Now it’s a case of looking after ourselves and whoever takes to the field at St Helens on Monday we give it a crack."

Taylor was hit with a three-match ban for dangerous contacts earlier in the season and will be hoping he does not get any further punishment from the disciplinary chiefs.

Hull are up to fourth on the back of a third successive win and will be in confident mood when they head to leaders Saints on Easter Monday.

Taylor, 28, said: "It is a great chance to go again but we're not getting ahead of ourselves.

"They’re leading the way, have been brilliant this year and we’ve taken a few (hits).

"We’re carrying a few knocks there. There’s a few battered boys and there could be a few changes.

"But whoever plays will go there and have a right dig to try and get the win then get a bit of a rest before Wakefield come here next Sunday."