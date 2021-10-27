Hull FC sign Kane Evans from New Zealand Warriors

Airlie Birds coach Brett Hodgson has been looking to strengthen his squad after a disappointing 2021 and the ex-Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels forward will do just that.

Powerful forward Evans, 29, stands at six foot six inches tall and has more than 130 NRL appearances as well as representing the World All Stars.

“To have signed my deal and to be on my way over there soon is a massive opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started with the club,” he said, ahead of joining Fiji team-mate Joe Lovodua, who has also signed for Hull from South Sydney.

“I’ve always wanted to test myself on the other side of the world in Super League.

“From what I have heard from some of the boys I know who already play in Super League say that the forwards tend to be much bigger.

“It is a new test for me to challenge myself against some of the big names on the other side of the world, and I am looking forward to making my home at Hull FC having heard a lot of good things about the club and the city.”

Hull coach Brett Hodgson said: “Kane is a big unit and his addition to our squad brings another level of power, aggression and size next season.

New Zealand Warriors' Kane Evans offloads against Melbourne Storm earlier this season. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

“We’re pleased to have another key player tied down for 2022.

“He’s got a wealth of experience having played consistently in the NRL for the best part of a decade, and a competitive streak which is clear to see when he takes to the field.

“He also brings an impressive offload game which can help us develop our second phase of attack further and threaten opposition teams across the park.”