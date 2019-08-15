Hull FC sign New Zealand Warriors forward

Hull FC have continued their recruitment for 2020 with the signing of New Zealand Warriors forward Ligi Sao on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old Samoa international is the Black and Whites’ fourth recruit from the NRL, joining Mahe Fonua, Manu Ma’u and Tevita Satae at the KCOM Stadium, along with domestic signings Adam Swift, Josh Jones and Jordan Johnstone.

Hull coach Lee Radford said: “Like all our new recruits, he fits the bill in terms of character and attitude which was a big factor in our recruitment this year.”

The Auckland-born Sao, who can play prop, back row and loose forward, began his senior career at Manly Sea Eagles in 2013 and joined the Warriors

three years later.

Sao said: “I’m pretty excited to be heading over to Super League and to Hull FC.

“I know the club have been going pretty well over the past few years so I’m really pleased to be joining a positive environment which that success has created.

“As a rugby league player in Australia, a lot of players who make the move to Super League do so at the back end of their career but I saw this as a big opportunity for me while I’m in the prime of my career to show what I’m about.”