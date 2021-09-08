Hull FC star out of action following burn accident

Hull FC winger Adam Swift (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Airlie Birds coach Brett Hodson said the 28-year-old is out of contention for Saturday's penultimate regular round game against Wigan Warriors.

"Adam Swift had an issue where he burned his foot quite badly," he said.

"He had an accident and he’s burned his foot so unfortunately he will be out I would assume for the remainder of the year.

"I don't think there's going to be long-term damage but it is substantial enough to more than likely keep him out for the next two weeks.

"Hopefully Swifty will be good to go next year."

Hull are also expecting to be without co-captain Danny Houghton who was injured in the Magic Weekend loss against Leeds Rhinos which all but ended their top-six hopes.

Hodgson, whose side round off at Wakefield Trinity on Friday week, explained: "It looks like he’s fractured his wrist.

Hull FC co-captain Danny Houghton takes on Hull KR's Jez Litten (JON CLIFTON/SWPIX)

"It also looks like he’s got some ligament damage.

"I can’t imagine he would feature this week either. We’re getting our fair share (of injuries) this year, there’s no doubt about that."

England prop Scott Taylor, who has been best by injuries this term, is another who is struggling.

Hodgson added: "He’s progressing slowly.

"Again I don’t think he’ll be around this weekend. He’s fractured a couple of ribs in the game against Hull KR.

"It’s been a very disrupted season for Scott. He hasn’t played nearly as much as he or us would have liked.

"It’s frustrating for him but he’s got a lot of work to do in the off-season to get himself right for next year."

On the plus side, loose forward Jordan Lane could return against Wigan having missed Magic.

"He has a knee issue and he couldn’t get the swelling down," said Hodgson.