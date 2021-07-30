Hull FC urged to learn lessons quickly by coach Brett Hodgson ahead of tough run of games

The Black and Whites were beaten 22-12 at home by Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, a week after a 40-26 loss at Huddersfield Giants.

The setback against Leeds came despite Hull dominating the first half.

They spent much of that period on the attack close to Rhinos’ line, but failed to turn pressure into points, managing only one try.

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Once Rhinos had weathered the early storm after half-time, the visitors were the stronger team and three tries in quick succession swung the game their wy.

With a tough run of fixtures coming up, Hodgson accepts his side need to be much better.

Super League champions and new Challenge Cup holders St Helens are the visitors on Monday, before successive meetings with table-topping Catalans Dragons and in-form Warrington Wolves and then a home derby against Hull KR.

“We played too laterally,” Hodgson admitted of his side’s first-half performance against Rhinos.

KEY MAN: Hull FC's Marc Sneyd. Picture: Tony Johnson

“Leeds’ start to the second half put us under pressure and we had no energy left to deal with [Rhinos’ replacement hooker] Brad Dwyer.

“We were fatigued in the second half and need to be stronger.

“It’s a game of fine margins and we aren’t too far away, but we need to be more resilient when it gets tough.”

Hull remain fifth in the table, but, particularly with Leeds beginning to find form, their place in the play-off zone is under threat.

Hodgson accepted; “We have got a tough run coming up but we aren’t too far off and we know what to do.

“Saints is a tough ask, but it’s a game we can go into and win.

“We need to work out how to improve.”

Hodgson believes the crucial combination between half-back Marc Sneyd and the returning pair of stand-off Josh Reynolds and full-back Connor Wynne will be better for Thursday’s game time.