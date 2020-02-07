Hull FC v Hull KR: Robins will play rugby in a bid to outwit big Hull pack says Greg Minikin

BRAIN over brawn will be the order of the night for Hull KR as they head into enemy territory at Hull FC.

Just a cursory glance through the Black and Whites squad makes it clear they are a large team; the way they bullied Leeds Rhinos at times last week only re-enforces that.

Greg Minikin

Rovers, in contrast, have a lighter array of players although that did not harm them when they opened up with their own victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Greg Minikin, the winger who scored on debut in that game following his arrival from Castleford Tigers, insists his side have the tactical nous to prosper.

“Hull do have a big side and we are quite a small pack – one of the smallest in the league,” he said, ahead of his first experience of this famous derby.

“But we’ll just have to play the way we play.

“Tony (Smith) wants us to play expansive rugby; if we get into that arm wrestle with their big forwards it’s not going to go how we want it.

“If we can play a lot, pull them around... Tony has made it pretty clear that he want us to play rugby this year and that suits me out on the edge.”

Still in the infancy of his two-year Robins deal, Minikin hopes to use it to help recapture the sort of form that saw him help Castleford to the 2017 League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final.

The England Knights player, 24, fell out of favour for periods at Wheldon Road last term but has made the best possible start to his KR career.

He has quickly forged a promising partnership with former Kiwi centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who is one of Smith’s 18 new arrivals.

Knaresborough-born Minikin said: “He’s really good, an experienced player who’s played hundreds of NRL games and 20 odd times for his country.

“If I can learn a bit playing outside him that’d be great.

“In training and in games, he’s already shown little bits of class.

“Everyone wants to play their best and be the best they can be.

“That’s what I’m focused on; playing outside people like Shaun and other experienced players, will only help me improve.

“It’s exciting to play in my first Hull derby. I’ve watched them on the telly and they look quite ferocious but I’ve never actually experienced one.

“Our fans were really loud against Wakefield – really loud – so if it’s like that against Wakey I’d like to see what they are like against Hull FC...”