Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Luke Gale still has crucial role to play, insists Richard Agar

VITAL ROLE: Luke Gale scores a try for Leeds Rhinos against Salford Red Devils in Picture: Steve Riding.

Gale was dropped from the side which faced Salford Red Devils six days ago and then stripped of the captaincy for missing a training session following a disagreement with Agar in a team meeting.

The former Man of Steel has subsequently apologised to his team-mates and coaching staff, but tonight’s Super League game at Hull is his first opportunity to make amends on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale is crucial to Rhinos’ attack and Agar is fully confident that there will be no hangover from the events of the past week or so.

LEADING MAN: Leeds Rhinos' newly-appointed captain Matt Prior scrambles to the try line to score against Salford Red Devils last week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I don’t think there’s anything lingering,” said the coach.

“In clubs you can have arguments and disagreements, but you can very quickly talk about it and move on as well.

“It won’t be the first or the last I’ve had as a head-coach and I dare say it’s not the first or last Luke will have.

“While there’s elements of it [that are] disappointing, it has been an easy and quick one for us to move on from.”

Of why he felt action had to be taken, Agar added: “The term we’ve used is he breached some protocols.

“For the rest of the squad, we had to uphold some of the standards we set.”

Veteran Australian forward Matt Prior, who led Leeds on to the field six days ago, has been confirmed as the club’s new captain, but Agar stressed he does not expect Gale’s role in the team to change.

“It’s just a case of business as usual,” he said.

“I know it won’t affect Luke’s leadership.

“As a scrum-half and a guy who touches the ball and is very vocal for us on the field, it’s important to acknowledge that his role definitely will not change in that regard.