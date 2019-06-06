Hull FC v Salford Red Devils - New recruit Jones faces his future employers

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford did not need to do much homework on Salford Red Devils’ Josh Jones for tonight’s game – he had already done all that given he has signed him for 2020.

The East Yorkshire club confirmed the capture of the powerful back-row less than a fortnight ago but he appears at the KCOM Stadium for his current team this evening.

Obviously, you want to make an impression. As long as it’s just enough of an impression in this case. Lee Radford

Hull are looking to build on last week’s impressive 51-8 Challenge Cup rout of Catalans Dragons and Radford acknowledges Jones’s situation is slightly unusual.

“It’s a funny one,” he said, with the burly England Knights forward also making his 100th appearance for Salford.

“I hope it’s not like Jake (Connor). We signed him (from Huddersfield Giants) and then he tortured us at their place and got man of the match.

“He scored a couple of tries but Josh doesn’t need to do that on Friday; he’s got over the line. He’s signed!

“As long as he doesn’t get injured, that’s all that matters.

“I’ve done it myself, playing against the team you were going to.

“Obviously, you want to make an impression. As long as it’s just enough of an impression in this case.”

Hull won 23-16 at Salford in April but Radford said: “They are a good side. They were down to their last 18 players when we last played them.

“But they’re now leaving a couple of blokes out so they have some competition for places.

“In Jackson Hastings, Robert Lui, Niall Evalds and Jones they have some real strike. We’re expecting a tough game.”

Having gone from a 55-2 defeat against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend, to last week’s superb Cup exploits, Radford is desperate to rub out his side’s wildly erratic displays.

“This could be a stereotypical, edge-of-a-cliff performance where you’re riding the high and come crashing down real quick so we have to make sure that’s not the case on Friday,” he said.

“We’ve spoken about Warrington (Cup semi-final) but are now solely thinking about the next six weeks in Super League.

“Having said that, it (Cup) can be an advantage; everybody wants to play in a semi and definitely wants to play in the final. That’s the busy time of the year when you’re in and amongst it all.”