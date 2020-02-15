Hull FC v St Helens - Adam Swift relishing chance to face former team-mate Tommy Makinson

IT IS not due to any sort of arrogance or cockiness that Hull FC’s Adam Swift feels “pretty comfortable” taking on Golden Boot winner Tommy Makinson tomorrow.

St Helens winger Makinson was voted the world’s best player in 2018 after bursting onto the international scene in meteoric style with England.

Super League had known about his talents for some time and, with pace, power and no little guile, he remains one of the sport’s deadliest widemen.

But Swift will line up against him tomorrow reassured in his ability to deal with his opponent – mainly because he has spent most of the last two years chasing Makinson around in training.

Swift had played his entire career with hometown Saints, racking up more than 100 games including a 2014 Grand Final win, before moving last autumn.

Him and Makinson were the club’s twin strike threats until Regan Grace emerged and ousted Swift from the side but the 26-year-old is looking to kick-start his career in East Yorkshire.

He meets his former club for the first time since leaving tomorrow and will line up directly against his old colleague.

Swift admitted: “I’ve been messaging a few of the boys, like Zeb Taia and Tommo (Luke Thompson), this week and there has been some healthy banter around.

“I’ve messaged Tommy as well. He is daft as a brush.

“It will be weird (facing him) but I’ll be used to it; I wasn’t in the side for two years so I was running against either him or Regan on the other side.

“It’s going to be something I’ll feel pretty comfortable about.

“But Tommy is an amazing player and has an equally amazing centre inside him with Kevin Naiqama. It will be a really good test – and what a way to do it.”

Inevitably, it will be an emotional occasion for Swift but he knows he has to put that to one side, mainly because he knows he has still yet to establish himself in Lee Radford’s Hull team.

He was not selected for the opening day win at Leeds Rhinos and only got the nod for last Friday’s derby against Hull KR when Bureta Faraimo pulled up injured in training the day before.

“I’ve got to try and maintain this position now, not get comfortable and try to improve week in week out because Bureta didn’t really put a foot wrong throughout the friendlies and Round One,” said Swift.

“He was just unfortunate to get the injury he has now and gives me the chance to step in and prove that I am still here and hungry for this spot.

“I’m willing to do everything I can to keep it.”

He insists there is no “bitterness” surrounding the way he left the reigning champions but neither does he feel he has a point to prove against Makinson and Grace when Hull bid for three wins from three tomorrow.

“It’s not so much to prove I’m better than them,” said Swift.

“But prove I’m still a good quality winger who can still do my job and perform as well as those boys can. I want to get back to consistent rugby and playing at the highest level for a full season.

“It was good to make my debut last week and get the win especially being against Hull KR.

“It was everything I expected and more with all the hype you had throughout the week with the derby, my first experience of that and obviously my first game in the Black and Whites.

“It was brilliant; the atmosphere was unbelievable and something that I will cherish.”

Saints, of course, ran amok last year, winning the League Leaders’ Shield by a record 16 points before beating Salford Red Devils at Old Trafford. They opened this term with another win over Salford but were humbled 19-0 at Warrington last week and have the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters to contend with next Saturday.

But Swift said: “I am really looking forward to seeing how we go; we’ve trained really well all week and have got a good stage to do something good here and beat the champions. But they’re coming with a point to prove after Warrington and have a very big game in a week’s time. They’ll be hungry and fighting and doing all the stuff they’ve based their game on - those trademark one percenters. We’re going to be ready as a squad to put in an 80 minute performance.”

Andre Savelio is out with a minor knee issue but Gareth Ellis returns and Brad Fash could make a first appearance of the year.