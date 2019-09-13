Hull FC v St Helens - Josh Griffin quick to move on from ‘snub’ by Wayne Bennett

HULL FC player of the year Josh Griffin says he will not “beat himself up” about his latest international snub.

The in-form centre has been overlooked by both England and Great Britain this term when many people touted him as a potential new cap.

NO THANKS: England head coach Wayne Bennett. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Griffin, 29, won four awards at the club’s presentation evening earlier this week and will look to finish on a high when Hull play their final regular round against leaders St Helens tonight.

But England coach Wayne Bennett, who will also lead the Lions when they head to New Zealand this autumn, has not included him in his plans.

Hull team-mate Jake Connor, Saints’ Mark Percival, Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne and Wigan’s Oliver Gildart were the recognised centres named in the training squad last week.

Gold Coast Titans’ Kallum Watkins could yet also come into the equation.

“I was disappointed not to be in that squad,” conceded Griffin.

“Obviously I’ve not done enough.

“There’s some great centres in there and he’s obviously stayed loyal to them.

“Form-wise I’d like to think I would have been up there but it’s not to be and I’m not going to beat myself up about it.

“It’s not like I haven’t played well or not given it a go; he’s gone a different way and he thought I’m not good enough.

“If that’s his decision, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Former Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils star Griffin has scored 12 tries in 28 games this term and impressed with his big metre-making.

“Personally I’ve had a good season in terms of form and the amount of games I’ve managed to play,” he said.

“To pick up awards at the end of the season has been nice and I’m happy with it.

“Now I just want to help us round off with a win against St Helens as we’ve not been great at home this year.”

Last week’s 44-12 loss at Castleford saw Hull suffer a third straight loss and – at the worst time – fall out of the play-off spots for the first time since March.

Castleford replaced them in fifth but they lost at Wigan last night so Hull can still reclaim the final play-off spot if they beat Saints this evening.

Griffin said: “With Cas losing, we now know if we can get this win against a very good side we’re back in – and we can get some form going into the play-offs.”

Result

Betfred Super League

Wigan (4)26 Castleford (2)8

Wigan Williams (1T) Hardaker (1T) Greenwood (1T) Gildart (1T) Smithies (1T) Hardaker (3G)

Castleford Blair (1T) Ellis (2 G)

P W D L F A Pts

St Helens 28 25 0 3 894 389 50

Wigan 29 18 0 11 699 539 36

Warrington 28 16 0 12 705 507 32

Salford 28 16 0 12 766 581 32

Castleford 29 15 0 14 646 558 30

Hull 28 15 0 13 639 746 30

Catalans Dragons 28 13 0 15 531 721 26

Leeds 28 11 0 17 624 640 22

Wakefield 28 10 0 18 589 713 20

Huddersfield 28 10 0 18 547 754 20

Hull K R 28 10 0 18 532 751 20

London Broncos 28 10 0 18 495 768 20