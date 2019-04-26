Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity: Patience is paying off for Max Jowitt

MAX JOWITT is glad he opted against seeking a loan move out of Wakefield Trinity.

The full-back plays his fifth successive game tomorrow as they head to Hull FC.

Earlier in the season, though, he could not get a look-in with Ryan Hampshire excelling at No 1.

Jowitt’s game time had already been limited over the previous two seasons following Scott Grix’s signing so it is easy to see why the 21-year-old could have grown frustrated.

However, when England international Tom Johnstone suffered a season-ending knee injury in March he got the chance to fill in on the wing.

Then – after playmakers Danny Brough and Jacob Miller were both injured too – he has reverted to full-back in the last three games with Hampshire shifted to half.

“I had a bit of discussion with my agent, and we thought at looking at going on loan,” he revealed.

“But if one of our half-backs did get injured I knew I would be straight into the team. I am happy to bide my time and play rugby at Wakefield.

“If it did come to the decision where I had to go on loan it is fine by me, as long as I am playing.

“But obviously I prefer to be playing with Wakefield.”

With Trinity up to third, Jowitt is certainly thriving now at his hometown club on the back of this run of games.

“It is a real confidence booster for me, especially now that we have got a few wins under our belts,” he said.

“It is what I need really; a good run of games to build confidence in myself and get the match fitness I needed.

“It is paying off, and I am enjoying my rugby at the moment. I have been waiting patiently for my time and when it has come I have grabbed it with both hands.”

Wakefield are boosted by the return of Tyler Randell, who is set to make just his second appearance of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury. Kyle Wood is also included.