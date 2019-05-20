Hull FC win race to sign Salford Red Devils star Josh Jones

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford says he is a “huge admirer” of new signing Josh Jones.

The Airlie Birds have signed the highly-rated Salford Red Devils second-row on a two-year deal from 2020.

Jones, 26, has been sought by numerous Super League clubs but it is Hull who have clinched his signature as their first fresh recruit for next term.

"When you look at the calibre of other clubs that were in for Josh, it's really pleasing that he has decided to join Hull FC because it shows where we are at," said Radford.

"I think it's a really, really strong signing and it's a great start to our recruitment for next season.

“I've been a huge admirer of Josh for the last few years, so to finally have the deal done is a relief.

"You only need to look at his stats to know that he's a handful, but what's even better is that he's played every game for Salford so far this season.

“To have that sort of consistency is exactly what we're looking for.

"Josh has the attributes to become a regular in the England squad which is hopefully an aspiration we can help him achieve.

“We are building a squad with a good nucleus of talented young English players which is exciting for us moving forward."

Strong-running Jones - in Super League's top-five tackle-busters this term - won the Grand Final with St Helens in 2014 before switching codes briefly with Exeter Chiefs.

He returned to the 13-man code with Salford and is currently in his fourth season at the club.

Jones, who originally started out as a centre, was selected in the England Knights squad in March.

Now approaching his 200th career game, he said: "I really liked the ambition of the club when I spoke to Lee (Radford), Adam (Pearson) and James (Clark). “Hull is a massive club that has a hunger for winning trophies and I'm equally as eager to win things."

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers have granted Samoa forward Jesse Sene-Lefao to return home to Australia on compassionate grounds.

The second-row, 29, scored two tries in their 30-8 win at Leeds last Thursday.