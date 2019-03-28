Former Super League player arrives at York City Knights from Toronto

Ex-Hull FC three-quarter Nick Rawsthorne has joined York City Knights from Toronto Wolfpack initially on a month’s loan deal.

A former England rugby union youth international, he switched codes with Halifax and quickly earned a deal with Hull.

Toronto Wolfpack's Nick Rawsthorne - who has joined York City Knights - signs autographs after the Million Pound Game loss to London Broncos. (SWPix)

Rawsthorne, 23, struggled to work his way into Lee Radford’s side and switched to Toronto ahead of last season.

He scored in last week’s win over his former club Halifax but has now moved to their Championship rivals.

“I’m delighted to bring Nick back to the club and I’m confident he’ll be a positive asset to the squad,” said York coach James Ford, Rawsthorne having scored eight tries in just five appearances when on loan from Hull in 2017.

“Nick has the potential to kick on and develop into a fine player if he works hard enough at his game.

“He’s got plenty of strike and adds versatility as he can play across the backline.”

Due to Toronto not participating in the 2019 Coral Challenge Cup, Rawsthorne - who can play centre or wing - is in contention for Sunday’s fourth round trip to Barrow Raiders.