Hull FC Down Under: Former star Fitzgibbon wants one last rendition of ‘Old Faithful’

EX-HULL FC captain Craig Fitzgibbon has relished being with his former club during their tour of New South Wales - and only wishes he’d been able to belt out ‘Old Faithful’ one more time.

The Sydney Roosters assistant coach, who earned legendary status with the Black and Whites in 2010 and 2011 before retiring, was at the Super League game against Wigan Warriors in Wollongong.

It was great. I just wish I could have got in the sheds and sing Old Faithful with the boys but it’s still been good just to catch up with everyone. Craig Fitzgibbon

Since then, the former Kanagaroos loose forward also helped organise today’s practice session between the Roosters and Hull as Lee Radford’s side prepare for their next fixture against St George-Illawarra on Saturday.

Fitzgibbon, 40, had hoped to feature in the Legends game between Hull and Wigan which acted as a curtain-raiser at the weekend.

But the ex-New South Wales State of Origin star explained: “I’d just got back from New Zealand with the Roosters so only got back late in the arvo and just in time for kick-off.

“It was good, though. It was really good to see some English footy out here. It’s a slightly different style and there’s a whole host of players who are NRL-capable.

“It’s good to watch and - from the experience of being over there - having the English crowd here is a good experience for all the locals as well to mix in with all the English guys, to hear the singing and hear the chants.

“It was great. I just wish I could have got in the sheds and sing Old Faithful with the boys but it’s still been good just to catch up with everyone.”

On Tuesday’s scrimmage session, where Roosters and Hull faced each other in game conditions, Fitzgibbon added: “It’s actually good experience for us.

“All pre-season when you train you train against each other so you train each other’s style of footy; you defend against yourself and you attack against yourself so you know each other and what’s happening.

“So, to have a completely different team in front of you a week leading into out first trial was a good experience for us.”

Hull fans swarmed Wollongong where Fitzgibbon - a former Dragons player - is a local hero and have now moved up to Sydney.

He said: “I grew up here. I was born and raised here and still live in Wollongong actually.

“I can’t leave the area as I love it so much so I travel up to (Sydney) to work every day.

“Everything’s going really good. The Roosters is a pretty strong organsiation and I’ve been with them for such a long period of time now it’s going well and I’m enjoying it.”

Dave Craven is on tour with Hull FC in Australia in association with Ladbrokes.com