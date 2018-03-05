Hull FC's Liam Watts hit with three-game ban

Have your say

HULL FC prop Liam Watts has received a three-game ban for his red card against Warrington Wolves who are set to have two players suspended themselves.

The match review panel handed 27-year-old Watts a three-match penalty notice for a Grade C headbutt on Dom Crosby during the Airlie Birds’ 21-12 win on Friday.

The ex-Hull KR player’s previous record - it was his fourth dismissal inside just 11 months - meant he received a penalty notice at the higher end of the range and he has until 11am on Tuesday to challenge the notice.

Watts - whose moment of madness was deemed “pathetic” by boss Lee Radford after the match - misses Thursday’s game at champions Leeds Rhinos as well as the trip to Salford Red Devils and home fixture versus Catalans Dragons.

However, his first match back will be the Good Friday derby at Hull KR on March 30.

Team-mate Carlos Tuimavave received a grade A penalty notice for a dangerous contact in the game against Warrington but no further action was warranted.

Warrington half-back Declan Patton, however, must answer to an independent operational rules tribunal given the severity of the grade D high tackle on Hull FC’s Bureta Faraimo that also saw him sent-off.

He could be banned for up to five games depending on tomorrow’s outcome

Warrington’s Sitaleki Akauola was also suspended for one game by the match review panel for a grade B dangerous contact in the same contest.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants second-row Daniel Smith received a one-match ban for a grade B dangerous contact in their loss at Wakefield Trinity.

Barrow Raiders’ Jamie Dallimore was banned for three games following a dangerous contact versus Batley Bulldogs, Toulouse’s Eddy Pettybourne receiving the same punishment for a high tackle against Leigh Centurions.