Hull FC v Warrington Wolves: Danny Houghton ready for ‘toughest test yet’ as he hits milestone

AS MUCH as Hull FC captain Danny Houghton looks forward to his 300th Super League appearance, he is just as happy to see one of his opponents playing again.

The Black and Whites face Warrington Wolves tonight, a challenge the experienced hooker accepts will be their “toughest” test yet this term.

Warrington, who have won six of their seven games, have recently seen Ben Currie return to the fray, the quality England back-row who cruelly twice ruptured his anterior cruciate ligaments in the space of just 19 months.

Houghton, of course, knows him well having famously produced a try-saving tackle on the 24-year-old Wolves star to secure Hull the 2016 Challenge Cup at Wembley.

“It’s always great to see any player get back from a serious injury, but it’s especially so for him,” he said.

“He’s a young kid with so much talent who can go on to real big things. But he’s had to go through that (knee reconstruction) twice so it’s good to see him back playing again.

Warrington's Daryl Clark has been in fine form. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Obviously, though, I hope he’s pretty quiet on Friday and isn’t in the form we know he can be.

“People do still love talking to me about that tackle.

“It’s one of those where 99 times out of 100 he scores, but someone was looking down on us that day and we created lifetime memories.”

This said Hull are keen to create new memories with a Super League title still proving elusive.

I know we’re underdogs but that tends to suit us and hopefully we can deliver our best performance of the year. Hull FC’s Danny Houghton

They won at London Broncos on Sunday after a poor home loss against Wakefield Trinity had slowed progress following a three-game winning run.

Houghton, 30, said: “After that blip we targeted the London match and it was important we toughed it out and got the win.

“Warrington are going well. Daryl Clark’s playing well.

“It always helps as a nine when you have real dominant go-forward and he’s had that out of backfield with Josh Charnley, Jake Mamo and Ryan Atkins before their pack even gets going.

“He (Clark) is dynamic out of there and we’ll have to work hard to hopefully nullify their go-forward to try and stop that threat.

“But we’re looking forward to it and to throwing a real marker down to let everyone know we’re looking to challenge (for the title).

“I know we’re underdogs, but that tends to suit us and hopefully we can deliver our best performance of the year.”