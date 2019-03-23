Hull have learned their lesson after Wakefield loss – Taylor

THERE is no chance whatsoever Scott Taylor and Hull FC will take London Broncos lightly tomorrow.

This is not only because the newly-promoted side have already picked up three scalps from their opening seven games back in Super League after a four-year absence.

Moreover it is due to the fact the East Yorkshire club know just what happens when you under-estimate an opponent.

Hull’s three-game winning run came to a shuddering halt when they were woefully off the pace at home to Wakefield Trinity last Friday, head coach Lee Radford furious with a dismal performance in the 32-12 defeat.

England prop Taylor conceded to The Yorkshire Post: “I reckon there was a bit of complacency.

“We came out of that bad run (13 successive losses) and got three wins in a row. Maybe we thought being back at the KCOM – where we’re normally good – that everything would happen naturally.

“But we didn’t really work hard enough early on to get a foothold in that game.

“We’ve learned a few lessons from that match and had a real good week’s training so now we need to get back on that winning run.

“But we know it’s going to be tough down at London.”

Danny Ward’s side produced a stunning victory at Leeds Rhinos last week, coming from 16-8 behind in the 75th minute to win 18-8.

Taylor, 28, admitted: “They’re doing really well. They’re playing low percentage rugby.

“If you watch them they are very straight-forward out of yardage and Jordan Abdull – who was with us – is kicking the ball really well.

“They stay in the grind, play really smart and hanging in there in all the games really.

“I know they got blown away by Castleford, but apart from that they have really dug in. We expect a real tough test down at Ealing where they’ve already beaten Wakefield and Wigan.”

London bought left-footed stand-off Abdull from the Black and Whites last autumn after the 23-year-old requested a transfer, frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities.

He has fitted in instantly for the Broncos and Taylor said: “It’s great to see him doing so well.

“Obviously he went to London and backed himself.

“He wanted that starting spot, but we’re very lucky at Hull with Marc Sneyd, Albert Kelly and Jake Connor.

“Obviously, it was tough for him to get a start with us, but he’s gone there and done really, really well. He’s a great kid and it’s great to see that happen.”

Abdull had partnered another former Hull player – England Knights’ James Cunningham – in all of their games so far, but he is out tomorrow due to an ankle injury.

“We’d reviewed him and he’ll be a loss for London,” continued Taylor.

“But Morgan Smith will probably play there now and he goes well.

“But, to be fair, their pack and especially their outside backs like Reece Williams and Kieran Dixon get them a real good go forward so it will be a big task for us,” he added.

Hull – who are unbeaten on their last five visits to the capital – are forced into changes too.

Loose forward Joe Westerman is out with a collarbone/sternum issue and back-row Mark Minichiello will not feature due to personal reasons.

However, prop Mickey Paea returns after missing the Wakefield loss due to a rib injury, Danny Washbrook could earn a recall.

They are still without the likes of injured Connor, Josh Bowden and Chris Green.

Centre Cameron Scott, the England Academy captain, is included in the 19-man squad hoping to make his first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile, veteran loose forward Gareth Ellis, 37, is set to continue after coming out of retirement last month for depleted Hull.

He helped ignite that much-needed winning run.

Taylor, who won back-to-back Challenge Cups alongside the former Hull captain, said: “He is an absolute warrior.

“It’s great to have him back. You can’t replace a Gareth Ellis.

“He’s come back and is doing a great job for us.

“He’s such a leader on the pitch and fair play to him.

“I hope he stays fit and healthy and we can get as many games out of him as we can this year,” he added,

“It’s only going to be an advantage to us to have him out there fit and healthy and he brings so much to us.”