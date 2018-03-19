Injuries are no excuse for Hull’s troubles, insists Taylor

Scott Taylor insists Hull FC cannot blame the loss of key players through injury, nor the controversial sale of Liam Watts, for their current malaise.

The England prop could not prevent his side slipping to yet another defeat with a lacklustre 24-8 defeat at former club Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Including the trial game in Sydney against St George-Illawarra, Hull have now won just one of their last six games.

On Friday, they were again without injured captain Danny Houghton, stand-off Albert Kelly and experienced prop Mickey Paea while Tonga captain Sika Manu was also missing as he started a likely four-week absence due to a calf problem.

Furthermore, the East Yorkshire outfit sold front-row Watts last week but, on that decision, vice-captain Taylor insisted: “I back the club with everything they do with whatever direction they want to go in.

“I am gutted we lost but I do feel we are building something here. We have a strong culture and we want to keep driving that.

“Whatever the club had done the players support it.

“There are some big names missing but that’s no excuse.

“When they come back that’s a boost. But I don’t want to worry when they come back. We just need to do the job on the field. We had enough on the pitch to beat Salford.”

Boss Lee Radford admitted he needs his “spine” back to help turn fortunes around.

Hooker Houghton has missed the last four games with a calf injury and Kelly has been sidelined for three due to a concussion.

The Challenge Cup holders host bottom-placed Catalans Dragons on Friday but full-back Jamie Shaul (head/leg) is now a doubt after coming off at Salford. Taylor added: “We know it’s important to get them back on the field but that’s no excuse.

“We have a very good squad and one we are really happy with.

“We wanted to get back to winning ways and we had a good chance to do that so I’m very frustrated. Salford were the better side in that last 20 minutes and we didn’t react to their style of play very well. We have a lot of areas to improve on.

“However, we are still not too far into the season so there is no need to panic. It is very frustrating at the minute and no one is more gutted than myself.

“We are better than that, we know we are. So, we are going to keep our heads up and crack on because we have Catalans at home followed by a derby around the corner.

“We need a reaction now. We need to start getting back to winning ways.”