Interest from rivals prompts Hull to come up with new deal for impressive Griffin

Hull FC centre Josh Griffin has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until the end of 2021.

The 28-year-old former Salford, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Castleford player, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since May, was contracted to the end of the 2019 season but coach Lee Radford was keen to tie him down long term.

I’m happy to sign. It’s nice to see the club show faith in me and that they want to keep me here on a long-term basis. Hull FC’s Josh Griffin

Radford said: “Interest from other clubs is what kick-started the talks so we wanted to show how much faith and trust we have in him to make sure he knew he’s a big part of what we want to achieve moving forward.

“He was our most consistent performer before he got injured so I hope he can hit the ground running again when he returns.”

Griffin, who joined the Airlie Birds from Salford at the start of the 2017 season, has hinted at a move into the pack once he regains fitness.

“I’m massively pleased to get the deal done,” he said. “Being out of contract at the end of next year, it’s not something that I was necessarily expecting but the club have approached me and I’m happy to sign.

“It’s nice to see the club show faith in me and that they want to keep me here on a long-term basis. It’s been tough sat on the sidelines, especially knowing the whole squad struggling for numbers in the last few months.”

“But I worked really hard at the start of this year on trying to find some good form, and hopefully I can do that again when I get back out there.

“I’m happy to play wherever I’m needed. Thankfully I have the attributes to play in several different positions.

“It would take a few years to adapt to play in the back-row for example every week but it’s something I’m open to in the future if that’s the path my career takes.”