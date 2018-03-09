‘Just let us play’ says Hull FC’s frustrated Hadley

IN LIGHT of another try disallowed by the controversial obstruction ruling, Hull FC’s Dean Hadley has urged the sport’s decision-makers: “Just let us play – let’s not get so technical.”

Much debate after Thursday’s 20-16 loss at Leeds Rhinos was centred on Josh Griffin’s ruled-out effort just before half-time.

Video official Phil Bentham deemed Carl Ablett had been blocked in back-play although most people accepted the Leeds player would have had no chance of stopping the score.

Loose forward Hadley said: “It’s a try isn’t it? It’s one of those where it gets very technical but when you’re on the field that, to me, is a try.

“Obviously it’s not our call but I just think we don’t need to get technical with it. The ball was miles away. Just let us play.”

Hull trailed just 10-6 at the time and, though falling 20-6 behind, came close to pulling off a rescue act with Jordan Abdull and Fetuli Talanoa tries.

FRUSTRATION: Hull's Dean Hadley.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hull-born Hadley said: “It was very close but we’ve come up short again. We knew we’d not won here for a long time – 11 years – but were up for it and confident.

“I thought we played really well, but all the boys are disappointed now at missing out.”

Missing six regulars, Hull gave a debut to 19-year-old second-row Jordan Lane who impressed.

Hadley added: “The depth of our squad is really good. It’s been a process over the last three, four, five years bringing through the kids. It’s paying dividends now.

“Jordan Lane came in and didn’t look out of place. We have plenty to call upon so, hopefully, we can start kicking on now.”

Meanwhile, Hadley – who spent last season on loan at Wakefield Trinity – is one of five Hull players to earn an England Knights call-up this week.

The 25-year-old said; “I was surprised, really – it came out of nowhere.

“But I’m really happy and it gives you that encouragement to kick on as a player now. It’s something to look forward to.”