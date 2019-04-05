Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Changes made as Airlie Birds look to make amends

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford says his squad have a chance to “redeem” themselves at Salford Red Devils tomorrow.

By then, the Black and Whites will have had nine days to stew on their abysmal 63-12 record home loss against Warrington Wolves.

“Obviously you want to get past it and not dwell,” explained Radford.

“But you also need to use it as motivation as well. Last Friday was a horrible evening in terms of performance.

“So, if it’s the sting of that result that provokes a response or it’s moving on and putting it to bed, whatever needs to be done for that individual, it’s important that they get that done.

“I didn’t see that coming last week – I don’t think many people did – but they have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday.”

CHANGES: Hull FC coach Lee Radford Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Some do, at least. Jordan Thompson has been dropped while Hakim Miloudi, the French full-back who endured a mistake-ridden display has been shipped out on loan to Toronto Wolfpack.

“He’s not a scapegoat,” insisted Radford, who, given England’s Jamie Shaul is still struggling with a concussion, could give a debut to Academy full-back Connor Wynne tomorrow.

“Hakim was one of many bad performers Friday night. I can’t guarantee him first-team football. Toronto said they can. It’s a no-brainer; he’s got Jamie Shaul to compete with in terms of selection, Ratu (Naulago) is around the corner and Jack Logan is back from Toronto.

“He feels that at this stage of his career he is higher than Doncaster. For that reason Toronto is a good move. To be fair the discussions had gone on before last Friday.”

Hull have lost prop Masi Matongo to a shoulder injury but Gareth Ellis returns after being rested against Warrington.

On 18-year-old Wynne, Radford added: “He’s been exceptionally good at Academy level and earned Yorkshire selection.

“He’s been really good with us and he’s tenacious in how he plays the game. He doesn’t die wondering.

“Not a great deal fazes him to be fair. Hopefully he can have a great future in the game.”