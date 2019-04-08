Two Hull FC players banned and three hit for tripping

HULL FC are facing more selection issues after seeing two forwards suspended for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons - with three players picked out for tripping.

Lee Radford’s side won 23-16 at Salford Red Devils yesterday despite missing eight first-team players through injury.

Hull FC's Mickey Paea (SWPix)

However, prop Mickey Paea has today been charged twice by the match review panel for Grade A raising a knee in that game - earning a one-match penalty notice for one of the offences - and new signing Andre Savelio has also been handed the same punishment for a Grade B trip.

Furthermore, Hull captain Danny Houghton was charged with a Grade A trip but did not receive a suspension while team-mate Carlos Tuimavave was cautioned for tripping and Salford’s Gil Dudson for raising a knee, too.

Savelio, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury late on against Salford so was unlikely to play in France anyway.

However, with Paea missing as well, Raford may give a recall to Jordan Thompson who was dropped for yesterday’s contest