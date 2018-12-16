WATCH: England Academy captain Cameron Scott ready to replicate Test form for Hull FC

AFTER leading England Academy to glory, captain Cameron Scott says he is now intent on forcing his way into Lee Radford’s Hull FC plans.

The rangy centre led from the front as the impressive hosts defeated Australian Schoolboys 18-6 at Emerald Headingley on Friday to clinch an historic 2-0 series win.

It was a brilliant night for the English game given how dominant they were against such traditionally potent opponents.

Scott, 19, said: “It was outstanding and I’m so proud of all of them.

“It’s eight years since we last won a series against them and we’re only the fourth team to get a whitewash over Australia.

“We knew we had a special group and we talked about it all week about what did we want - a one all or a two nil - and that’s been the message; we wanted a two nil and we came away with it.

“When we were defending on our own line defending numerous sets on the bounce, it takes you to a place where you have to find that extra gear.

“Physically and mentally we were really tested and our middles in both games fronted up and us as a team.

“It felt like we had them under control in terms of their shape and coming out of our yardage.

“Our two half-backs game management was absolutely outstanding and ultimately probably won us the Test series.

“We all believed we could it. All the hard work we put in it’s come off.”

Scott, who left hometown Bradford Bulls after their liquidation last year, made his Hull debut in the Magic Weekend win over Hull KR in May but has yet to fully breakthrough.

The likes of England’s Jake Connor, Josh Griffin and Kiwi Carlo Tuimavave are all in front of him at the KCOM Stadium but he hopes to advance in 2019.

“I’ve had some real positives in this series and it’s now just for me to take it back to Hull,” he said.

“I'm still on a big learning journey and I've had a massive spike this year.

“It’s up to me keep on learning and not rest on any laurels.

“That's the one thing I want to do; I'll battle as hard as I can to get into that team.”

He made six appearances last term, including three in the Super 8s as injury-ravaged Hull ended the campaign on an horrendous 10-game losing run.



“It was tough,” admitted Scott, who also featured with Doncaster on dual-registration and had a loan at Dewsbury Rams.

“There was numerous reasons why but we've been away now, had a pre-season - I’ve done six weeks before I came here (to England).

“A lot of wrongs have been put right, we’re getting some players back and individually I've been tested.

“I'm looking to compete with those players who play the same position as me and I've been doing some extras while Friday was just extra special.”

Meanwhile, what message did England Academy’s success send out to people in the NRL?

“That we're not far off,” said Scott.

“A lot of people over the years have said Australia are miles in front.

“It might seem that at times but obviously we’ve just shown as a group that the next batch of England players coming through we are up there.

“We are competitive - and we can take this world by storm.”