WATCH: Hull FC'S Brad Fash making most of his chances

YOUNG Hull FC prop Brad Fash feels he is improving after an extended run in the side.

Although Lee Radford's side are having a miserable time on the back of a 10-match losing streak, some of their rookie players are getting crucial experience during the club's current injury problems.

Hull FC's Brad Fash (SWPix)

Fash, 22, is certainly gaining more involvement and he is set to feature again in tonight's final Super 8s game at Wigan Warriors.

"I'm pleased with how my change in form has gone towards the back end of the season," he said.

"I had a bit of a dip during the middle - I broke my jaw and things like that that caused an issue.

"But I think I've picked up these last few games.

"I've got a lot more game time and I think it's been benefiting the likes of me and Masi (Matongo).

"He's been starting the last few weeks. He normally comes off the bench so I think it's benefited us both in that sense."

Wigan have won all six Super 8s game so far and have a home semi-final against Castleford Tigers next Friday.

"It doesn't get much easier for us but we take each game as it comes," said Hull-born Fash.

"Wigan are a big physical pack. You know they will come and hunt you so we have to see how we deal with that throughout the course of the game.

"We've been on a bit of a losing run but hopefully we can turn that around with a performance in this last match."