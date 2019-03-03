WATCH: Struggling Huddersfield Giants have zero resilience – Woolford

CONCERNED Simon Woolford admits his winless Huddersfield Giants side have “zero resilience” and the trait will be “hard” to change.

The West Yorkshire club sit bottom of Super League after losing 28-8 at home to Hull FC yesterday, their fourth successive defeat of the season.

Hull's Ratu Naulago goes over the tryline. Picture Tony Johnson

Huddersfield actually led 8-6 at the interval but then conceded two sloppy tries at the start of the second period and fell away badly.

“It’s like Groundhog Day isn’t it?” bemoaned Woolford, whose side’s losing run now stretches to nine games dating back to last August. “We were pretty happy with our first half even though we came up with some errors.

“But then we start the second half so poorly defensively. The first five, 10 minutes was nowhere near what we produced in the first 40 and Hull got us twice. They broke us down though our lack of concentration and effort, got eight points in front and, as has been the case in the first four rounds, we came under a little bit of pressure and we caved.”

Huddersfield pulled Lee Gaskell after he felt a twinge in the warm-up and also lost forward Adam Walne to a serious shoulder injury in the first half.

But Woolford did not look for excuses and insisted: “The issues we have at the moment aren’t a talent thing.

“They are an effort and concentration thing. A mental thing. They are going to be hard to fix and to turn around. We just have stages of the game where we totally lose our way.

“We make an error then we make another one, concede a try then another. Then it’s like the game’s gone. We don’t have any resilience at the moment. Zero. No resilience at all.

“And this is a tough game . You are going to be under the pump at certain stages every week no matter who you are playing and you have to be able to pull through them.

“You can see their second try in second half when they went eight points up you could see the change in our body language and our attitude. But we have to stick together and work hard. We can’t go playing the blame game and pointing fingers.

“But we have to fight a lot harder than that.”