Wigan 14 Hull FC 12: Hull fail to hang on as Warriors fight back

Wigan ensured they ended the Super 8s campaign unbeaten with a victory that condemned Hull to their 11th successive defeat.

This game was far from a classic with handling errors galore, but it was Wigan who prevailed and they are just 80 minutes away from their fifth Grand Final appearance in six years.

Two tries in nine minutes from Carlos Tuimavave and Jamie Shaul saw the visitors lead 12-0, but the Warriors hit back through Gabe Hamlin to trail by just six at half-time.

Wigan dominated the majority of the second half with tries from Dan Sarginson and Oliver Gildart seeing them home.

Hull were not just here to make up the numbers with Jake Connor intercepting a George Williams pass before Danny Houghton helped force a drop-out.

The visitors then took the lead in the 20th minute as Jordan Abdull put in a dangerous cross-field kick and Connor tipped it back for Tuimavave to touch down. Connor converted for a 6-0 lead.

Houghton and Connor were causing Wigan a whole host of problems with the latter setting up Hull’s second try with a neat inside kick for Shaul to pick up and score. Connor made no mistake from in front as they now led by 12.

Wigan hit back almost immediately with Hamlin steaming onto a short ball from Josh Woods to grab his third try for the club. Woods converted as the hosts only trailed by six.

The Warriors started the second half the strongest and a penalty put Wigan deep in Hull’s half and they took their chance with Sarginson plucking Williams’s kick out of the air to score.

Hull’s discipline was letting them down as they conceded another penalty deep inside their own half.

Craig Mullen was held up inches short before Gildart made sure by forcing his way over.

It took until the 65th minute for Hull to launch a meaningful attack in the second half with Shaul again breaking from his own half.

A knock on from Sarginson gave Hull possession 10 metres out.

Hull looked the better team in the final 10 minutes but they were unable to break through a resolute Wigan defence.

Wigan: Escare, Manfredi, Gildart, Sarginson, Davies, Williams, Woods, Sutton, Powell, Navarrete, Bateman, Greenwood, Clubb. Substitutes: Hamlin, Farrell, Mullen, Tautai.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Scott, Talanoa, Connor, Abdull, Taylor, Houghton, Matongo, Washbrook, Griffin, Fash. Substitutes: Bienek, Litten, Miloudi, Paea.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).