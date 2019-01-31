Wigan points deduction is warning to rest of Super League, says Lee Radford

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford says Wigan Warriors’ point deduction for breaching Super League’s salary cap is a warning to the rest of the competition.

The RFL announced yesterday they have docked the champions two points for offences in 2017.

Wigan have also been fined £5,000 – half suspended – for cap breaches in relation to six separate payments, totalling £14,700.

The club, who are appealing, claim it was due to an administrative error arising from small invoices for agents’ fees which were overlooked and meant they exceeded the £1.825m cap by 0.8 per cent.

Wigan – who also breached the cap in 2005 and 2006 – start their title defence at St Helens tonight.

Radford said: “There’s some teams now that are right on the bone with it (cap) and you know they are on the bone as they are offering you players on loan every two weeks.

“Everyone wants to get as close to the salary cap as they can, naturally without going over, unless they literally can’t afford to go anywhere near there. I’m not sure of all the details why it’s happened but it is a tough year to get docked two points just because of how competitive it is going to be.

“I’d certainly be heartbroken if it happened with ours.”

Radford does have his own issues, though, with stand-off Albert Kelly out of tomorrow’s opener at Hull KR due to a shoulder injury that could sideline him for the opening four rounds.

England’s Jake Connor is also banned so Hull are likely to look to Danny Washbrook or Carlos Tuimavave as emergency cover.