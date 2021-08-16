Hull FC's Jake Connor insists: "I always wanted to stay here."

Hull FC's Jake Connor scores against Huddersfield Giants earlier this season. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

The England international was out of contract at the end of this season and in demand being one of Super League’s most gifted individuals.

However, he has finalised an extension until the end of 2023 with the Black and Whites who announced the news today at the start of ‘derby’ week.

Connor, 26, has spent much of his time at the East Yorkshire club at centre and stand-off since joining from Huddersfield Giants at the end of 2016.

However, he has flourished this term at full-back following the injury to Jamie Shaul, contributing 20 assists and being placed in the top-five for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Connor, who has scored 33 tries in 114 games for FC, hopes to be back from a knee injury for Saturday’s visit of Hull KR.

But he said: “I'm absolutely buzzing to get my contract finalised.

“It was an absolute no-brainer for me; the club has treated me well since day one and I'm really glad to get it sorted.

“I’m looking forward to cracking on. It was an easy decision to sign. It never got to a stage where I wanted to look elsewhere.

“I always wanted to stay here and didn't really speak to anyone else. I've been here for five seasons now and wanted to extend that longer.”

Connor has enjoyed the No1 role under new head coach Brett Hodgson - an accomplished former full-back himself.

“I've enjoyed playing under Brett this season,” he said, having also represented the Combined Nations All Stars in their win against England.

“He's given me a set role to almost do what I want and play what I see, rather than playing to a structure.

“I've got a license to play and some belief. He's a great coach and I've learned a lot from him so far and hopefully that's shown in the way I've played.

“I feel like this has been the most consistent year of my career so far. I've played some good rugby in my time here but my problem has always been consistency.

"I can't remember a game this season when I look back and think I haven't been involved as much as I want to or had the ball as much as I'd have liked, and I want that to continue and hopefully it makes a difference to the team.”

Having won the Challenge Cup with Hull in his debut 2017 season, Connor is eyeing a Grand Final although FC face a fight to make the top-six this term having been blighted by Covid and injuries of late.

“The ultimate aim for me is to win silverware,” he said.

“I think under Brett, we've played some really good rugby this year and we've got the squad to kick on and improve.

"When we've had the full team on the pitch we've played well, and we're getting some bodies back at a vital time for us to put a good run of form together.

“Everyone wants to get to a Grand Final and we're no different still.

“I feel like we've got the squad to do that over the next few years and we can continue to improve."

Hodgson is delighted to see the Great Britain star commit to the club given his belief he is one of the most exciting talents in the sport.

“Jake is an extremely talented player who is absolutely pivotal to any success we have as a team," he said.

“He has worked extremely hard at improving areas of his game too this season, which is really pleasing to see.

“He has that skill that very few players possess. And his talent means that opposition players have to worry about him, which in turn creates space for his teammates.

"He is continually improving, and we’re excited to see him back on the field and continue that.

“Finding that consistency to his game has been really important for him this year. He is valuing aspects of the game a lot more now as a full-back in terms of the off-the-ball areas of his game.

“On the ball, he’s always been a talent, and just needed to get the ball in his hands a bit more which we have seen this season.

“He is an enormous competitor who hates losing, and will do anything to make sure we come away with the win at the end of the eighty minutes - you can see that in his training as well as on the field.